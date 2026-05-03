Nick Lodolo Clears Latest Hurdle in Rehab, Nearing Return to Reds Rotation

The Reds' starting pitching has really struggled this season. In their two losses against the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend, neither Brady Singer nor Rhett Lowder got through four innings.

It's not crazy that their starters have struggled, considering their top two starters, Nick Lodolo and Hunter Greene, have yet to pitch for the Reds this season.

That is why they desperately need Nick Lodolo back. On Saturday, Lodolo cleared his latest hurdle in returning from a blister injury that has caused him to miss the first month of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings for Triple-A Louisville. He walked two and struck out six.

Lodolo threw 79 pitches in Saturday's game: 26 sinkers, 21 changeups, 16 curveballs, 15 fastballs, and one pitch was classified as unknown.

Could we see Lodolo the next time through the rotation? Terry Francona and the Reds have yet to comment on it, but it's certainly possible.

Reds Pitcher on the Wrong Side of History on Saturday

May 2, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder delivers the ball to the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

The second inning was one to forget for the Reds in Saturday's 17-7 loss to the Pirates. After Lowder started the inning by striking out Oneil Cruz, he walked the next three batters he faced and was pulled from the game. Connor Phillips was brought on to replace him with the bases loaded and walked all four batters he faced.

Elias Sports Bureau notes that seven consecutive walks have only happened twice in modern baseball history. The first came on Aug. 28, 1909, when the White Sox drew seven straight free passes against the Senators in the second inning. The other instance occurred on May 25, 1983, when Pittsburgh’s Jim Bibby and Jim Winn combined for seven straight walks in Atlanta during the third inning.

It also marked the first time since April 27, 1994, that a team surrendered at least five runs in an inning without allowing a hit. The last club to do that was Seattle, when the Mariners gave up a five‑run, hitless frame to the Yankees in the third inning.

The Reds walked 11 batters in total on Saturday.

You can watch highlights of Lodolo's start below:

Nick Lodolo on Saturday night for Triple-A Louisville



4.1 IP

5 H

2 ER

2 BB

6 K #Reds pic.twitter.com/Q5ZEGDhY1S — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) May 3, 2026

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