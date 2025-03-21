Reds Manager Terry Francona Brings History of Fast Starts to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI – When Terry Francona manages his first game with the Cincinnati Reds on Opening Day next week, he’ll be trying to become only the second Reds manager to win his first Opening Day game since 1998.
Only David Bell, who won his first in 2019, has won his first Opening Day game as Reds manager since 1998. Jack McKeon, Bob Boone, Dave Miley, Jerry Narron, Dusty Baker, and Bryan Price all suffered losses in their first games on Cincinnati’s unofficial holiday.
Not only will Francona be trying to win on Opening Day, but he’ll be trying to steer the Reds in the direction of a fast start. The Reds have started above .500 in their first 30 games of the year just eight times in the last 25 seasons.
Last year, they were 16-14 through 30 games, their best record in that number of games to start the year since 2013, when they started with the same record. Their best 30-game start in the last 25 seasons came in 2006, when Narron’s club started 20-10.
Narron, Boone, and Miley are the only Reds managers since 2000 to have a winning record in their first 30 games to start a season. Baker started 12-18 in 2008, Price was 14-16 in 2014, and Bell started 13-17 in 2019.
Since 2000, the Reds have been below .500 after 30 games 11 times, including a 6-24 start in 2022, and a 7-23 start in 2018 that saw Price get fired after just 18 games.
It’s safe to say that fast starts haven’t really been a part of the Reds story in recent years. In 2025, Cincinnati will open the season with a homestand against the San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers, followed by a road trip to Milwaukee to take on the Brewers, and then they head out west for another set with the Giants.
For Francona, it’s quite the opposite. This season will be his 24th as a big league manager. In his previous 23 seasons, Francona has started below .500 through 30 games just seven times. He’s been above .500 14 times, and an even 15-15 just twice.
His worst 30-game start was in his first season as a manager with the Philadelphia Phillies when they started 10-20 in 1997. His best start was in 2007 with the Boston Red Sox, when they were 20-10 and on their way to another World Series championship.
With Francona at the helm, the Reds will look to get back to their winning ways early in the season in what many believe will be a tight race in the National League Central. The Chicago Cubs are the favorites to win the division, followed by Milwaukee and Cincinnati.
There’s a lot that Francona has changed already in his time as Reds manager, with several reports coming from Goodyear, Arizona about the style of practice and spring training.
Perhaps the most important lesson Francona will teach his young club will be the art of the fast start.
