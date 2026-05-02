Bats Go Cold, Reds Woes Against Pirates Continue in 9-1 Loss

The Cincinnati Reds were riding high as they entered the weekend series with the Pittsburgh Pirates. On Thursday, the Reds would take their fifth straight series with a win over the Colorado Rockies. However, Friday's matchup in Pittsburgh was one to forget.

From a rain delay that pushed the start of the game back to the Pirates getting their offense going right at the beginning, the force just wasn't strong enough on the Cincinnati side.

Let's break down all the action from Friday's 9-1 loss.

Singer's Struggles

May 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Justin Berl-Imagn Images | Justin Berl-Imagn Images

Brady Singer was given the nod on Friday night, and it was a game he would certainly love to have back. Singer gave up a solo home run to Bryan Reynolds in the bottom of the first and was taken out of the game after just 3.1 innings, giving up four earned runs.

It's obvious that starting pitching was going to be an issue with this team to start the season. Not having talents like Hunter Greene or Nick Lodolo would hurt any team in the league. For the Reds, it's an issue that is quickly becoming a focal point.

Is it time for the Reds to possible think about adding some more starting pitching?

Freezing Cold Offense

May 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'bryan Hayes (3) walks back to the dugout after striking out against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Justin Berl-Imagn Images | Justin Berl-Imagn Images

The weather wasn't the only thing that looked miserable on Friday night. The Reds' offense finally looked like their season numbers indicated.

The Reds were held scoreless until the top of the sixth, when Elly De La Cruz brought in TJ Friedl while grounding out. That was the extent of the offense. Friday's offense performance by the Reds was one that fans feared would happen more often than not.

This team has defied the odds of what the stats show. However, it's nights like this that remind everyone that the numbers do have to be taken into account.

Put It In The Past

May 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis (32) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Justin Berl-Imagn Images | Justin Berl-Imagn Images

The beauty of baseball is that you really can't win them all. Friday was one that should be put in the rearview mirror immediately.

The Reds will not have to face Pirates ace Paul Skenes in this series. That means letting this one slip could come back to haunt in a late-year postseason race.

The Redlegs will have their chance at revenge when the two teams meet on Saturday. As of now, first pitch is expected to be at 4:05 pm ET, with Rhett Lowder taking the bump for the good guys and Carmen Mlodzinski on the hill for the home team.

Time to get one back.