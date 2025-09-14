Reds Fail to Gain Ground in Playoff Race After Latest Loss to Athletics
CINCINNATI -- Our Greg Kuffner said it best tonight: I got nothing.
Honestly, what is there to say? Here we go again. The chance was there. Whether you were optimistic or not, you knew how this series was going to go if you've been watching this year's Reds team. Despite the Mets losing their last eight games—yes, eight-straight losses—the Reds are still 1.5 games behind them in the National League Wild Card race.
The Mets are literally handing the Wild Card to you. You're playing the Athletics. They don't even have a city in front of their team name this season. You've lost two games to them in typical Reds fashion.
Cincinnati has dropped back-to-back games to the Athletics.
Saturday night, Will Benson gives the Reds a 2-0 lead with a two-run home run. Even after the Athletics took a 5-2 lead, Tyler Stephenson tied it with a three-run home run. Then, the floodgates opened.
Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz hit a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth that gave them an 11-5 lead. It wasn't just a grand slam. It was a 493-foot home run.
The emphatic home run may be an emphatic end to the Reds season.
Cincinnati is still in it. Will he Giants and Mets lose again? Will the Reds avoid the sweep on Sunday?
They could tease us again. They'll give us that small glimmer of hope that they just might make the playoffs.
How does this team still even have a chance? They're 74-74, and are still legitimately in the playoff hunt.
The Reds are literally being handed a chance to make the playoffs.
This is not fun. It's infuriating. If the Reds aren't going to make the playoffs, then why are they still giving fans even a glimmer of hope? If they are going to make it, why can't they beat teams they should beat?
That's not a mindest fans should have. Again, baseball is a fun game. The everyday nature of it should be at its most fun in September. While we wait for the next Bengals game, we should be excited to watch the Reds everyday in the thick of the pennant race.
This? What is this? The Reds have one of the worst records in MLB over their last 20 games. How have they gained enough ground to be just 1.5 games out of the third NL Wild Card?
The Reds missed an opportunity, but they're still in the hunt.
Will they take advantage of the situation and continue to get help? They're running out of time.