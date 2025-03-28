Reds Fans Should Hold Terry Francona Accountable After Opening Day Debacle
Terry Francona has won two World Series and managed in a third in his managerial career. More particularly, and impressively, he won two World Series managing the Red Sox in Boston.
Being a manager in Boston is not an easy job. Every decision, from you starting lineup to pitching changes to defenisve changes to who to put in the game as a pinch hitter or pinch runner, is second-guessed by the media and the fans. Francona managed in Boston for eight seasons, compiling a 744-552 record with five Postseason appearances.
Ever since the Reds named Francona their new manager on October 3rd, we've heard how he was going to hold the players accountable. That's been great to hear.
But if Francona is going to hold the players accountable, Reds fans and media members have a right to also hold Francona accountable.
Just one game into the season, Francona's decisions are already being questioned. His decision to bring in Ian Gibaut to pitch the ninth inning and close out the game on Opening Day was questionable, and it backfired.
All 162 games during the regular season count the same, but Opening Day means more. Add in a day off the next day, and that allows for extensive second-guessing and questioning—especially after a loss.
Reds fans wait almost six months for Opening Day, and for them to lose the way they did yesterday amplifies the second guessing towards Francona's pivotal decision to bring in Gibaut to pitch the ninth inning and close out the game.
Reds fans care deeply about the team. They especially care about Opening Day. They're knowledgable fans, and they know when what makes a good baseball team.
They deserve to be able to hold Francona accountable because they have high expectations of what he's capable of doing with this Reds team and for what he's accomplished in Boston and Cleveland. Knowing Francona, he will adjust, and the Reds will respond as a result.
With great power comes great responsibility. Francona's track record has earned him a good standing throughout Baseball amongst fans and the media. But no manager is immune from criticism, regardless of how much they've won in their careers.
It's the same way Bill Belichick faced criticism for benching Malcolm Butler prior to Super Bowl LII, and the Patriots defense, subsequently, getting shredded by Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Francona and the Reds should respond to Thursday's Opening Day debacle the right way, the same way Tito's Red Sox teams did in 2004 and 2007. Both of those Red Sox teams won over 95 games and the World Series after losing on Opening Day. Not to mention, Francona's 2016 Cleveland Indians team lost on Opening Day before playing in the World Series.
Francona has earned a good standing in the game with his winning track record. But he has also earned the right for Reds fans, in this case, to have high expectations for him. With those high expectations comes second-guessing and questioning his in-game decisions, especially on Opening Day.
Reds fans have the right to hold Francona accountable. That's a good thing.