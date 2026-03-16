Terry Francona Reveals Reds’ Plan for Key Spot in Batting Order

After admitting he stuck with Matt McLain in the two-hole for too long last season, Reds manager Terry Francona confirmed McLain will start the 2026 season hitting there again.

"I made the decision about four weeks ago," Francona told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard.

McLain has been terrific this spring, slashing .553/.605/1.105 with eight extra-base hits and five walks. He's only struck out four times in 43 plate appearances.

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“It’s little goals like swinging at a certain percentage of strikes in the heart of the zone early in counts,” McLain said. “I don’t want to strike out. Hitting runners with scoring position is super important.”

While some fans might question this decision despite his strong spring, Francona completely trusts McLain.

“Obviously, I think it’s our best lineup because I stuck with it so much last year,” Francona said. “When you’re on the field and there’s nothing you can’t do (like McLain), that’s got to be a good feeling.”

Cincinnati's lineup should be much deeper than it was a year ago, with the addition of Eugenio Suarez and Sal Stewart. If McLain can simply be average offensively, the offense has a chance to be significantly better.

McLain is Oozing with Confidence

Mar 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When Matt McLain is at his best, he's hitting for power, hitting the ball the other way, and not striking out. He agrees.

“I’m drawing confidence from this spring,” McLain said. “Little things I worked on all offseason like driving the ball the other way. Some of the approach stuff I wanted to nail, I wouldn’t really know how it went until I got into at-bats. First and foremost, I’m hitting the fastball. The breaking balls, I’m taking the good ones (from pitchers) and swinging at the bad ones (from pitchers). It’s as simple as that. If you build from there, you’ll like what happens.”

It sure feels like the first five in the batting order on Opening Day will be TJ Friedl, McLain, Elly De La Cruz. Eugenio Suarez, followed by Sal Stewart. That is a top-five with plenty of potential. It's just a matter of whether they can execute.

You can Goldsmith's full article on McLain with additional quotes here.

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