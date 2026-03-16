How the Reds Can Overcome Hunter Greene’s Extended Absence

CINCINNATI -- While at the SEC Tournament this week in Nashville, I was having a conversation with former Reds TV broadcaster Jeff Piecoro. We were talking, of course, about Hunter Greene being out for an extended period of time, and Piecoro expressed his concerns to me about the Reds' pitching depth.

It planted this major question in my mind as we approach Opening Day: Do the Reds have enough depth to counter for Greene's absence to be in contention when he comes back?

Look, I get that Greene may be a polarizing part of this Reds team. But he's still a very important part of this Reds team. The fact that he still has a chance to rectify some of the flaws in his game is why it's worth not giving up on him.

Going back to the Reds' pitching depth behind him, Piecoro mentioned to me his concerns about whether other pitchers can pitch like No. 2 and No. 3 starters. Andrew Abbott is now the Reds' top starting pitcher. His ability to efficiently pitch deep into ball games is what makes him a bona fide top-of-the-rotation starter. Abbott may have fallen off in the second half of last season, but keep in mind he's still very early in his big league career.

The key to the Reds' rotation this season lies in the hands of Nick Lodolo and Chase Burns. Can Lodolo show that he's a high-end-of-the-rotation starter? For Burns, can he take a leap in his second season and secure a permanent spot in the starting rotation?

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Lodolo is a former first-round draft pick by the Reds. When at his best, he's really good. He's coming off a 2025 season where he wnt 9-8 with a 3.33 ERA and 156 strikeouts to just 31 walks. That's good, but he needs to be better this season for the Reds' rotation to be what fans hope it can be.

Burns throws hard, and he electrified in his debut season last year. Despite an 0-3 record, he had 67 strikeouts in eight starts, while walking just 16 batters. How he develops into a well-rounded starter with a more versatile repertoire is the key to not only the Reds' starting rotation, but also the entire season.

The Reds are capable of weathering the storm while Greene is out. They have talent in the starting rotation, bullpen, and lineup. But guys are going to have to take leaps this season if this club is going to get where their potential indicates they can go. Optimism is still high, but the concerns are real going into the season. It's a familiar feeling for Reds fans that will hopefully yield a different result in 2026.

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