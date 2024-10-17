Redsfest Staple Returning Despite Duke Energy Center Renovations
Ante up Reds fans!
The 17th Reds Community Fund Rick Steiner Memorial Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament will take place Sunday, Nov. 17 at Great American Ball Park.
The poker tournament has long been a staple of Redsfest weekend at the Duke Energy Center, but with the convention on hiatus this year, the annual fundraiser is moving to the Bally Sports Club off Joe Nuxhall Way.
The change in venue, however, requires some adjustments to the game this year. Reds Community Fund Executive Director Charley Frank says the field will be cut from 500+ poker players down to around 300.
The 'celebrity' aspect of the tournament is also going away this year. In year's past, a Reds player, coach or legend would have a seat at each table. Catcher Luke Maile played his way into a top 10 finish at last year's event.
A few players may be invited to join in this year, according to Frank, but without everyone in town for Redsfest, its impossible to guarantee someone from the organization will be seated at every table.
Folks may not be able to win a signed jersey off a player's back this year but those who register will be competing for prizes that include cash, memorabilia, 2025 Reds Opening Day tickets and more. All you have to do is make it to the final three tables.
Registration is open now at the Reds website. You can save $25 off the $200 entrance fee with early bird registration available through November 1.
All participants will receive a Reds gift bag and buffet dinner, with full table reservations receiving additional perks.
The tournament is held in honor of Rick Steiner, a long-time supporter of the Reds Community Fund and member of the Reds ownership group who passed away in 2016.
