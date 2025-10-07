Salary Projections Leave Reds Tough Decisions to Make This Offseason
The Cincinnati Reds have a vital offseason ahead of them. MLB Trade Rumors released their arbitration estimates for the 2026 season. The Reds will need to decide by late November if they wish to negotiate a contract with these players or lose them to free agency.
We take a look at each player below:
Brady Singer - $11.9 Million
This one is a no-brainer. Singer had a great year for the Reds, and the Reds will hold onto Singer for next season.
Santiago Espinal - 2.9 Million
I would be surprised to see Espinal back for the 2026 season at this price. The Reds can look within the organization to fill his role for less money.
Gavin Lux - $5 Million
The Reds traded for Lux ahead of the 2025 season. I find it hard to believe they'd let him walk after just one season. You'd love to see him find some of the power he showed in the second half of the 2024 season with the Dodgers.
Tyler Stephenson - $6.4 Million
This one is another no-brainer. The Reds are not going to let Stephenson walk. He is their starting catcher and one of their better offensive players.
Ian Gibaut - $1.5 Million
I think the Reds will non-tender Gibaut at this price. He's dealt with injuries over the last couple of seasons and hasn't been consistent when he is on the mound. There could be a chance they try to bring him back on a minor league deal.
Sam Moll - $1.22 Million
There could be a small chance that the Reds decide to non-tender Moll, but they don't have a ton of left-handed pitching depth in the minors. I would think they'd go ahead and sign him at this number and hope he can find his form again.
Nick Lodolo - $4.33 Million
The Reds will sign Lodolo at whatever the number is. I wouldn't be surprised if they're working on an extension with him after a career-best season.
Graham Ashcraft - $1.4 Million
The Reds seem highly unlikely to let Ashcraft walk. He filled in nicely in the bullpen in his first season in relief.
TJ Friedl - $4.9 Million
The Reds will keep Friedl. He was one of the best in baseball at getting on base this season and was able to stay healthy this season.
Tony Santillan - $2.4 Million
If Emilio Pagan doesn't re-sign with the Reds, Santillan could be the closer on next year's team. He had a fantastic season in 2025, pitching in 80 games with an ERA of just 2.44.
Spencer Steer - $4.5 Million
The Reds aren't going to let Spencer Steer walk, but his role on the team next year will be an interesting one. The Reds said Sal Stewart is going to compete for the starting first base job in 2025. If he wins it, does Steer lose playing time? Does he DH more? Does he play more left field? It will be worth monitoring in spring training.
You can see the full article on MLB Trade Rumors here.