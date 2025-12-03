Redsfest Unveils Star-Studded Lineup as Momentum Builds for 2026

Attendees have been announced for Redsfest. The popular fan event is back after a two-year hiatus due to renovations of the convention center. The first 10,000 fans to arrive each day will receive a special Redsfest drawstring bag and a sticker sheet. Season ticket holders will receive complimentary admission.

Confirmed players on the 40-man roster to attend are Andrew Abbott, Graham Ashcraft, Leo Balcazar, Blake Dunn, TJ Friedl, Luis Mey, Hector Rodriguez, and Tyler Stephenson. Coaches confirmed to attend are Manager Terry Francona, Kyle Arnsberg, Freddie Benavides, Collin Cowgill, Willie Harris, Bill Haselman, Derek Johnson, James Keller, Matt Tracy, Oscar Marlin, Mike Napoli, Alex Pelaez, Will Remillard, and Chris Valaika. Prospects will be announced in January, closer to the event.

Former players set to attend include Bronson Arroyo, Tucker Barnhart, Sean Casey, Danny Graves, Austin Kearns, Devin Mesoraco, Sam LeCure, and more. Broadcasters Jim Day, Brian Giesenschlag, and Tommy Thrall are confirmed to attend as well.

The event will take place on Friday, January 16, and Saturday, January 17, 2026, at the Cincinnati Convention Center. Redsfest is a great way for fans to get together, meet other fans and social media personalities, and, more importantly, celebrate the Reds with players and other key members of the organization. Fans can engage in Q&As with players and staff, play games, and more. Appearances have yet to be determined as of now.

You can find the full list of attendees below:

