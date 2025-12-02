One Thing is Keeping Reds From Signing Kyle Schwarber in Free Agency

The old saying goes “where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” and there sure seems to be plenty of smoke around the idea of Kyle Schwarber joining the Cincinnati Reds. It’s just there, this one key question we must answer to get to the fire.

Will the Reds meet Schwarber’s asking price?

Plenty of reports link the Reds to being interested in Schwarber. Almost as many reports have Schwarber interested in the Reds. Some MLB writers even find him to be a perfect fit at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds have never spent more than $64 million, total, on a free agent (Mike Moustakas).

Schwarber hit as many homers as Elly De La Cruz, Spencer Steer, and Tyler Stephenson did combined. He hit four more homers last year than any Red has ever hit in one season. He’s 16 homers shy of tying the career total of one Joseph Daniel Votto.

The longest contract the Reds have ever given a free agent is four years (Moustakas).

No Reds hitter came within .100 points of Schwarber in slugging, no hitter in MLB had more RBI than Schwarber, and the only NL hitter to have a better slugging percentage with runners in scoring position was Pete Alonso.

The Reds have never paid more than $ 25 million per year on average for a single player (Joey Votto).

Schwarber hails from Middletown, Ohio. His family is still there. He has expressed a desire to one day play for the team he rooted for while growing up. The Reds are the only team that can use this type of connection to attain Schwarber.

He has also stated that he recognizes this is a business and he has to make the right choice with that in mind.

The ONLY thing stopping the Cincinnati Reds from adding Schwarber to their lineup is money. The one thing between the Reds and the best lineup protection De La Cruz has ever dreamed of is cash. You could even argue that the Reds have a real shot at bringing in a marquee player who will draw fans, sell jerseys, and fill online shopping carts with Schwarber memorabilia.

All the Reds need to do is write a competitive number on the bottom line.

