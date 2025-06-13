Wade Miley Breaks Silence, Responds to Claim That He Gave Drugs to Tyler Skaggs
CINCINNATI -- Reds left-handed pitcher Wade Miley broke his silence on Friday, responding to a report that he provided prescription drugs to former teammate Tyler Skaggs.
Skaggs died of a drug overdose in 2019.
"I don't like what happened to Tyler," Miley told reporters according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. "It sucks. My thoughts are with his family and friends. But I'm not going to sit here and talk about things that somebody might have said about me or what not. I was never a witness for any of this. I've never been accused of any wrongdoing."
Miley and Skaggs were teammates with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2012 and 2013, where the left-hander went 26-21 with a 3.44 ERA in those two seasons and made the National League All-Star Team in 2012.
Miley’s name came up in a deposition with Skaggs' former agent in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Skaggs' family against the Los Angeles Angels in June 2021, seeking $210 million in damages. Ryan Hamill, co-lead of baseball for Creative Artists Agency, said in the deposition that he was concerned with Skaggs’ drug use in 2013 and informed his family.
“He came clean,” Hamill testified according to The Athletic. "He said he had been using — I believe it was Percocets —and he said he got them through Wade Miley."
Miley, 38, didn't answer any other questions about the report, but maintained "no wrongdoing" according to Nightengale.
The Reds are in Detroit to take on the Tigers this weekend. Miley is scheduled to start on Sunday.
