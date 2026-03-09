Reds Outfielder Will Benson Did Something You Rarely See in Spring Training Today

In the Reds' 14-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, outdielder Will Benson did something you rarely see in Major League Baseball.

He hit his third home run of the spring, but it wasn't your ordinary home run. It was inside the park home run. He pulled a ball down the first base line, but the ball bounced around in the right field corner for so long, it allowed Benson to come all the way around to score.

Inside the park home runs are rare. Jim Day spoke to Benson during the game about the rare achievement.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly

"I tried to contain my joy as much as I could at home, but yeah, regardless whether it's the regular season or Spring Training, it's still pretty fun to do that," Benson said.

His teammates were giving Elly De La Cruz a hard time and telling De La Cruz that Benson almost caught him on the bases.

"Yeah, I don't believe that. But am fast too now."

Benson is battling for one of the final roster spots, but his strong play this spring seems to have him on the inside track.

"A veteran one told me man, don't ever get comfortable. It was Kevin Newman...There is always work to be done. I come into camp ready to go."

You can watch Benson's home run below:

WILL BENSON INSIDE THE PARK HOME RUN!!!! pic.twitter.com/Qhwq9Txngf — Reds Daily (@RedsDaily4) March 8, 2026

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans

Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade

Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season

What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast