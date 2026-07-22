2 Players the Reds Absolutely Shouldn't Trade at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline

Early in the year, it looked like the Cincinnati Reds would be a contending team again this season after they surged to the postseason last year. But they have fallen off a cliff over the last two months and it has resulted in them sitting at the bottom of the National League Central as the trade deadline approaches.

With that in mind, the Reds will have some tough decisions to make at the trade deadline this year. It seems like they will opt to sell at the deadline, and they have plenty of options to ship away if that's the route they choose.

While the Reds could look to trade away players like Nathaniel Lowe, Brady Singer, Tyler Stephenson, Spencer Steer, Brock Burke, and others, there are a few players they shouldn't cut ties with no matter what the offer is.

Elly De La Cruz Should Be Untouchable for the Reds

Jul 17, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seems like Reds fans have been suggesting they will trade superstar shortstop Elly De La Cruz since he debuted in the Queen City. Some fans didn't enjoy any time with De La Cruz on the roster before suggesting the team would eventually trade him to the Los Angeles Dodgers or the New York Yankees.

But it doesn't make sense to trade him right now.

The Reds have him under team control for another three years following this season. De La Cruz has gotten better with each year in the big leagues, and he's currently putting together his most complete season as a Red. He would net a huge haul in return, but at what cost?

The Reds would be trading a superstar in hopes of landing a player who could eventually turn into a superstar. The logic doesn't make any sense, considering he has three years of team control left. De La Cruz is the kind of player that this team is built around.

The Reds Shouldn't Even Consider Trading Hunter Greene

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) celebrates after closing out the sixth inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs, Friday, July 10, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the last year, Hunter Greene has found himself mixed up in trade rumors, but it doesn't make much sense either.

Greene is one of the best pitchers in the game when he's healthy. He's battled injuries over the last few seasons, but that shouldn't force the Reds into a trade. Greene is back on a big league mound this season, and he looks as good as ever.

Greene has three years of team control beyond this season, too. The Reds should be looking to build their roster around Greene and Chase Burns on the mound. Having those two potential Cy Young candidates in the same rotation makes the Reds a threat in any three-game series. Trading him during his prime years while he's under team control would be a devastating move.