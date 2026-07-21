Reds Trade Chip Quietly Turning a Corner Ahead of 2026 MLB Trade Deadline

The Cincinnati Reds have been on quite a roller coaster ride this season. Catcher Tyler Stephenson has been the epitome of this roller coaster ride, as he's had his fair share of ups and downs this year.

Stephenson was struggling for a bit, but he's seemingly turned a corner in July. The veteran catcher is hitting well over .300 this month after slugging two home runs on Sunday afternoon.

“A lot of guys in baseball, it’s that one swing, that one feeling, that’s all it takes to get where you want to go,” Stephenson said, via Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith. “I felt that on that one swing. To get the ball to left-center, get out in front of it and backspin it, that was a big thing.”

Stephenson is quietly turning the corner for the Reds, and his teammates are beginning to take notice.

“(His success) is going to go under a lot of people's radar,” Nathaniel Lowe said. “I’ve seen the work he has put in. It’s cool to see him have the success that he’s having.”

Tyler Stephenson is Turning a Corner at the Perfect Time

Jul 19, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) celebrates his two run home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seeing Stephenson find a new level of production is good for the Reds. The veteran catcher has been a staple in the lineup for years, and he's still looking to improve as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

“I don’t think I ever want to be content or comfortable with where I’m at,” Stephenson said. “I want to be the best version of myself. This game is very humbling. Whenever you get comfortable, it can knock you down. I’ve just got to make the adjustments we need to and whatever happens, happens.”

This is the perfect time for Stephenson to reach a new level because he's a prime trade candidate. With his contract expiring, the Reds could cut ties with him before the upcoming trade deadline. If Stephenson stays hot over the next few days, his value could jump up quite a bit. There are multiple teams in contention that need to add offensive backstops.

The Reds don't seem like they're going to be giving Stephenson a new deal. Trading him would make the most sense if that's the case. Seeing him heat up as the deadline approaches could be the best-case scenario for Cincinnati.

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