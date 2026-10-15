3 Cincinnati Reds Players Who Could Be Traded This Offseason

The Cincinnati Reds need to make some big moves this offseason if they want to get out of the basement of the National League. They struggled last season after getting off to a hot start.

Now, the Reds are facing some tough decisions. They need to add some players in free agency if they want to be taken seriously next year. They also need to look for potential trades if they can find the right players to add to the roster.

On a different note, the Reds might look to cut ties with a few players if they can find adequate trade partners, too. Who could the Reds look to move on from?

OF/1B Spencer Steer

Cincinnati Reds Spencer Steer during a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The top player who could be looked at as a trade candidate is outfielder Spencer Steer. Steer was a trade candidate for the Reds at the trade deadline, but he got injured and wasn't traded this year. Still, this offseason, the Reds could look to trade him again.

The key piece of this puzzle is Steer's value. He's able to play multiple positions, which certainly increases his value as a trade asset. But some teams might not value him as much as the Reds do, which could leave him in Cincinnati. Steer is a valuable piece of the Reds' roster, but he could still make sense as a trade chip if the right offer presents itself.

LHP Nick Lodolo

Sep 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Lodolo has been mentioned as a trade candidate for the last few years, but nothing has come to fruition. He has enough talent to make an impact as a trade piece, but his injury history has been a bit concerning. The Reds are running out of time to move him in a trade, as his time under team control is running out. He's entering his last year of arbitration, so if the Reds aren't serious about contending, they will more than likely look to move on from him within the next year.

OF JJ Bleday

Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday (22) hits a 2-run home run in the seventh inning of the MLB game between the San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, September 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

JJ Bleday was one of the better players on the Reds roster last year, and he has a few years of team control left. As a result, the Reds could look to trade him at his highest value right now if they aren't going to be serious about contending over the next few years. Bleday has some value if he is going to be thrown on the trade block. The Reds might be smart to take advantage of this peak value before it's too late.

The Reds are shallow at outfield depth right now, and Bleday is under team control, so this idea isn't the most likely option.

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