The Cincinnati Reds didn't have a whole lot to celebrate during the 2026 season, but there were still some memorable moments. One of those came from JJ Bleday, who made history against the Arizona Diamondbacks in August.

MLB.com is releasing its top 50 plays of the 2026 season, and Bleday's cycle came in at No. 48. It was one of the more impressive individual performances of the year for a Reds team that finished with just 75 wins.

Bleday became just the eighth player in Reds history to hit for the cycle and the first since Elly De La Cruz did it in 2023. He doubled in the first inning, tripled in the third and singled in the fourth before hitting a solo home run in the sixth to complete the cycle.

"First pitch, deep right, and gone. A cycle for JJ Bleday," Reds broadcaster John Sadak said on the call as Bleday launched the home run that completed his historic night.

It was quite the performance from Bleday, who finished the game 4-for-6 with three RBIs. The Reds went on to beat the Diamondbacks 11-5.

Bleday's Role for 2027 Could Change

Sep 2, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder JJ Bleday (22) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you look at his season numbers, JJ Bleday has a strong season. He was a feel-good story as a player the Reds signed for cheap in the offseason after the Athletics non-tendered him.

Bleday played in 133 games for the Reds and was in the starting lineup most days. While Bleday could have a role in 2027, he'll likely be more of a platoon player.

The 29-year-old slashed .224/.338/.441 with 34 extra-base hits against right-handers compared to .200/.288/.356 with just nine extra-base hits against left-handed pitchers in 2026.

Bleday also struggled in the second half of the season. After posting an .846 OPS in the first half, that number dropped to just .627 in the second half. He's going to need to make adjustments, but the Reds also need to put him in a better position to succeed by limiting his at-bats against left-handed pitching. They also need to surround him with more talent.

So yes, Bleday should have a role on this team going forward, but it shouldn't be playing every day.

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