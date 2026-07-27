Latest Reds-Padres Trade Deadline Buzz Would Be Cincinnati's Worst Nightmare

The Cincinnati Reds have some tough decisions to make at the trade deadline this year. They will almost certainly be sellers, but it's unclear who they could move.

Hunter Greene is a huge name that's been thrown around in trade rumors this season. He's one of the better pitchers in baseball when he's healthy, but he missed the first half of the year with an injury and has struggled at times since returning.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently suggested the San Diego Padres would be the perfect fit in a trade for Greene if the Reds opt to deal him away this year.

Padres Would be a Good Fit for Hunter Greene

Jul 25, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Padres should probably be shopping both Mason Miller and Michael King to help rebuild the organization for the future. However, if they decide to buy, then I think their best trade target will be Greene," Bowden wrote. "They need a long-term ace to lead their pitching staff and he can be just that.

"The Reds need to get younger and cheaper and perhaps the Padres should unload more of their farm system to land the young ace, especially if they’re OK with his medicals. Greene just came off the IL and has made only three starts this year, but he looks healthy. He’s signed at a reasonable $53 million over six years that runs through 2028 with a team option for 2029."

Greene is exactly what the Padres need. He's an ace with team control left on his deal that would likely keep him in San Diego through the 2029 season. When he's at his best, there are few, if any, better pitchers in the game.

But it wouldn't make sense for the Reds to trade him.

Trading Hunter Greene Would be a Horrible Decision

Jul 19, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) reacts in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds recently gave Chase Burns a new seven-year contract. They have Greene under very affordable team control for three more seasons. With Burns' new contract and Greene's affordable deal, the Reds have two of the best pitchers in the league at the top of their rotation. Blowing that roster up wouldn't make any sense.

Greene's value is also lower than it should be because he's had a few rough outings since returning from the injured list. If Greene was on an expiring deal or had the most value of his career, it might make sense for the Reds to consider moving him. But as of right now, trading him would be the worst decision the Reds could make.

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