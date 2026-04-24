3 Realistic Trade Targets for the Cincinnati Reds to Fix Their Outfield

The Cincinnati Reds have been surprisingly good this year, but a lot of the stats don't back it up. For one, their starting pitching hasn't been as dominant as it was expected to be. Brandon Williamson has struggled while Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo sit on the injured list. Andrew Abbott has taken a big step backwards, and Brady Singer hasn't looked as good as he did last year, either. Fortunately, all of these players are very talented, so it's safe to assume they will find their way back to producing this season.

To make matters worse, the Reds' outfield has struggled. Every Reds outfielder, aside from Dane Myers, has an OPS+ below 100. Rece Hinds has struggled since being elevated in place of Noelvi Marte. Marte has shown signs of life since being demoted to Triple-A. It's clear the Reds need an upgrade in the outfield. They will likely give JJ Bleday and Hector Rodriguez the first chances to elevate their outfield. But if they still need help, they could dive into the trade market to add an external option.

Who could the Reds target on the trade block?

Los Angeles Angels OF Jo Adell

Apr 16, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) watches his grand slam home run against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell has been an intriguing trade target for a few years, but a deal hasn't come together to this point. Adell is one of the league's premier power hitters, ranking near the top of the league in bat speed, max exit velocity, average exit velocity, and hard hit percentage. He slugged 37 home runs last season with an OPS of nearly .780. He hasn't gotten off to as hot a start this season, but that would benefit the Reds, as he would be easier to acquire.

Adell has one additional year of arbitration after this season, so he would be more than a rental.

New York Mets OF Luis Robert Jr.

Apr 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Mets center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) is seen in the dugout against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Reds have been linked to outfielder Luis Robert Jr. for over a year. Once he was traded to the New York Mets, it seemed like the dreams of acquiring him were dead, but with the Mets struggling as much as they are this season, they could trade him in the coming weeks.

Robert isn't producing as much now as he was a few weeks ago, which means he'd be an acquirable talent. Fans might not be in favor of adding another outfielder whose OPS is below .700, but Robert has potential that most of the Reds' outfielders don't have. He's also an excellent defender and a good baserunner. If he's affordable, the Reds should take their shot on him.

Colorado Rockies OF Mickey Moniak

Apr 19, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies left fielder Mickey Moniak (22) gestures on a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

If the Reds want to make a big move while betting on production instead of potential, Colorado Rockies outfielder Mickey Moniak is their guy.

Moniak is slashing .324/.347/.750 with eight home runs, five doubles, and 15 RBI this season. He would be a huge addition in the middle of the Reds' lineup. He has a bit of a chase problem, but he swings a lot, and he makes a lot of contact on pitches in the zone. When he does make contact, he's running an elite pull air percentage, which is indicative of home runs.

Moniak has seen a bulk of his production come at home this year, in the hitter-friendly confines of Coors Field.

Any of these moves would be a risk for the Reds, but they might need to make a move like this to reach their full potential.