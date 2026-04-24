3 Realistic Trade Targets for the Cincinnati Reds to Fix Their Outfield
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The Cincinnati Reds have been surprisingly good this year, but a lot of the stats don't back it up. For one, their starting pitching hasn't been as dominant as it was expected to be. Brandon Williamson has struggled while Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo sit on the injured list. Andrew Abbott has taken a big step backwards, and Brady Singer hasn't looked as good as he did last year, either. Fortunately, all of these players are very talented, so it's safe to assume they will find their way back to producing this season.
To make matters worse, the Reds' outfield has struggled. Every Reds outfielder, aside from Dane Myers, has an OPS+ below 100. Rece Hinds has struggled since being elevated in place of Noelvi Marte. Marte has shown signs of life since being demoted to Triple-A. It's clear the Reds need an upgrade in the outfield. They will likely give JJ Bleday and Hector Rodriguez the first chances to elevate their outfield. But if they still need help, they could dive into the trade market to add an external option.
Who could the Reds target on the trade block?
Los Angeles Angels OF Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell has been an intriguing trade target for a few years, but a deal hasn't come together to this point. Adell is one of the league's premier power hitters, ranking near the top of the league in bat speed, max exit velocity, average exit velocity, and hard hit percentage. He slugged 37 home runs last season with an OPS of nearly .780. He hasn't gotten off to as hot a start this season, but that would benefit the Reds, as he would be easier to acquire.
Adell has one additional year of arbitration after this season, so he would be more than a rental.
New York Mets OF Luis Robert Jr.
The Reds have been linked to outfielder Luis Robert Jr. for over a year. Once he was traded to the New York Mets, it seemed like the dreams of acquiring him were dead, but with the Mets struggling as much as they are this season, they could trade him in the coming weeks.
Robert isn't producing as much now as he was a few weeks ago, which means he'd be an acquirable talent. Fans might not be in favor of adding another outfielder whose OPS is below .700, but Robert has potential that most of the Reds' outfielders don't have. He's also an excellent defender and a good baserunner. If he's affordable, the Reds should take their shot on him.
Colorado Rockies OF Mickey Moniak
If the Reds want to make a big move while betting on production instead of potential, Colorado Rockies outfielder Mickey Moniak is their guy.
Moniak is slashing .324/.347/.750 with eight home runs, five doubles, and 15 RBI this season. He would be a huge addition in the middle of the Reds' lineup. He has a bit of a chase problem, but he swings a lot, and he makes a lot of contact on pitches in the zone. When he does make contact, he's running an elite pull air percentage, which is indicative of home runs.
Moniak has seen a bulk of his production come at home this year, in the hitter-friendly confines of Coors Field.
Any of these moves would be a risk for the Reds, but they might need to make a move like this to reach their full potential.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.Follow zpretzel