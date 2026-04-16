Hunter Greene Takes Massive Step Toward Return to Reds After Elbow Surgery

So far this year, Sal Stewart has been the Cincinnati Reds' best player, while Elly De La Cruz isn't too far behind. But they haven't seen their most dominant, and arguably their best, player in 2026, as ace Hunter Greene underwent offseason elbow surgery to get rid of bone spurs in his pitching elbow.

The bone spurs began bothering Greene last season, but he battled through the pain in order to help put the Reds in the postseason. Greene tried to take conservative treatment, as recommended by doctors, and his symptoms eventually went away. But when he ramped up for the spring, the symptoms returned.

The Reds needed every single win in 2025 to get into the postseason, which included a gutsy complete game shutout win over the Chicago Cubs late in the year. Without Greene down the stretch, there's a very good chance the Reds don't dance into the postseason last year.

This elbow surgery is supposed to keep Greene on the sidelines until July at the earliest.

Either way, he recently took a huge step in the recovery process.

Hunter Greene Begins Throwing Again

Cincinnati Reds pitching coach/director of pitching Derek Johnson (36) wraps up a bullpen session with pitcher Hunter Greene (21) at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Thursday, Greene posted on his Instagram story and revealed that it was his first day throwing since surgery. This is a huge step in the recovery process for the Reds righty.

Greene began ramping up in free agency, but reported pain and discomfort in his elbow that caused him to eventually get the surgery to remove the bone spurs. When he was pitching in spring training, he looked good. His stuff was there. The velocity was where it should be.

As a result, there should be high hopes for him as he works back from the procedure. Even at his worst, Greene looked very competitive in the spring.

Hunter Greene is One of the Best Pitchers in the League

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) reacts as Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) runs the bases on a three-run home run in the third inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 1 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. The Dodgers won game 1 of the series, 10-5. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While it's frustrating for the Reds to be missing their best pitcher, it's important to note that this situation is likely more frustrating to Greene than anybody.

It's also important to note that the Reds are set to get one of the best pitchers in the league back at full strength down the stretch.

Over the last two years, Greene has made 45 starts and covered 258 innings. Over that time, he holds a 2.76 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP while striking out 301 batters and walking only 83.

Greene ranks near the top of the league in Stuff+, strikeout rate, whiff rate, strike rate, out of zone swing rate, and a slew of other categories. When he returns to the Reds, Cincinnati is going to receive a massive boost.

He's one step closer, Reds fans.

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