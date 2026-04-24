Reds Trade Addition Is Already Paying Off in a Big Way

When the Reds began putting together their bullpen for the 2026 season, it's hard to imagine they saw themselves relying on Brock Burke as much as they have so far. Between Caleb Ferguson's injury and the Reds' not having their top two starters this season as innings eaters, Burke has had to step up for the team and has been excellent in his role.

Brock Burke is a pitcher who has been through a lot in his Major League career. A difficult rookie year in 2019, missed all of the COVID-shortened season in 2020, and a tough start to 2024 with the Texas Rangers that led to being placed on waivers, where he was picked up by the Los Angeles Angels.

Since being claimed by the Angels in August of 2024, Burke has been a good major league reliever. Since coming to Cincinnati, he has been nothing less than stellar.

So far in the first month of the season, Burke has made 12 appearances, throwing 11.1 innings with an ERA of 0.79, a WHIP of 1.059, just one earned run, 13 strikeouts, and four walks. Those are just the baseball card numbers. If you dive deeper into his numbers, you see just how effective he has been.

So far, Brock Burke is in the 92nd percentile in Whiff%, 83rd percentile in K%, 86th percentile in Extension, 72nd percentile in GB%, and xERA. These are elite numbers, his fastball velocity, fastball run value and offspeed run value also are solid percentages as well. Simply put, he has been far better than anyone imagined, including the Cincinnati Reds.

Now, as the season goes on, it's highly unlikely that he will stay this good and even get as many opportunities as he has had with the Reds, who are soon to be getting healthier with their pitching staff. But, he has shown he can be a valuable piece of the Reds' bullpen this year, and may even be a guy trusted with high-leverage appearances.

The Reds' bullpen has been a strength so far this season; it seems as if each guy has contributed to the team's success in its own way. Brock Burke has fit in very well with that crew, and even as the Reds get guys back, regardless of the role he will play, he has shown he can be trusted to help this team continue to win.

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