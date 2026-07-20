3 Trade Destinations for Brady Singer if Reds Opt to Cut Ties With Him
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The Cincinnati Reds came into the season with a slew of talented starting pitchers, but injuries quickly derailed their rotation. Nick Lodolo and Hunter Greene began the season on the injured list. Brandon Williamson and Rhett Lowder also dealt with early-season injuries.
As a result, Brady Singer was a key piece of the Reds' rotation early in the year. He struggled for a bit during the early stages of the year, but has been excellent for the last month and a half. The Reds, on the other hand, haven't been great, which means they could be bound to sell at the trade deadline. Considering the fact that Singer is on an expiring contract, he could be a prime trade candidate if the Reds opt to sell.
If the Reds trade Singer, where could they send him?
Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies have a solid group of starting pitchers, but they need one more veteran to hold down the backend of their pitching rotation. When the Phillies start Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler, or Jesus Luzardo on the mound, they're 41-14 this season. When anybody else starts on the mound, they're 14-31. Adding somebody like Singer would improve the backend of their pitching rotation quite a bit.
Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves have been one of the better teams in baseball this season, so they're almost certainly going to add some talent at the trade deadline. Their pitching rotation has been solid, but it's not anything special. They need to add another talented veteran to help eat innings and keep the team afloat as the season pushes toward the dog days of Summer. The Braves have the prospect capital to get a deal done, too.
San Diego Padres
The San Diego Padres desperately need to add some starting pitching talent to their roster. They might not have the deepest farm system, so it could be tough for them to make a huge splash, but a trade for an expiring veteran like Singer would fit perfectly. Singer would slot into the middle of the Padres' rotation, which is exactly what they need if they want to compete down the stretch. There's a chance the Padres aren't aggressive at the trade deadline, though, which would make this outcome nearly impossible.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.Follow zpretzel