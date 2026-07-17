National Insider Says Hunter Greene Remains Name to Watch Ahead of Trade Deadline

With the MLB trade deadline just weeks away, speculation continues to build around which players the Cincinnati Reds could move if they decide to sell. While veterans like Brady Singer, Nathaniel Lowe, and several bullpen arms have been connected to trade rumors, one national insider says another, much bigger name continues to surface in conversations.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic included Hunter Greene among the players worth monitoring, while noting the Reds have never confirmed they're shopping their ace. Here's what Bowden wrote:

"There continue to be rumors that the Reds will shop ace Hunter Greene, although they’ve never confirmed that. When you have two No. 1 starters like the Reds do with Chase Burns and Greene, I’m not sure it makes sense to trade one of them. I’d much rather have them be at the top of my rotation in 2027. However, they could be concerned about Greene’s injury history and the fact that he’s signed through 2028. He’s certainly worth monitoring."

Greene is on a team-friendly contract and, like Bowden said, under team control through 2029. It's bizarre that his name continues to come up in trade talks. With the Reds extending Chase Burns on Thursday, it sure felt like that was a decision to have Greene and Burns be their 1-2 punch for the next three seasons.

However, the Reds have plenty of needs throughout the roster. It's possible they're at least gauging Hunter Greene's value around the league to see if another team is willing to offer the kind of blockbuster package that could accelerate their turnaround over the next few seasons.

While I personally wouldn't trade Greene, it could be justitifed if they were to get a huge return.

Greene has made two starts this season for the Reds after missing the start of the year due to having surgery on his throwing elbow. He got roughed up for eight runs in his first start back, but followed it up with a seven-inning, 12-strikeout performance in a win over the Chicago Cubs.

Greene is set to pitch the series finale in Colorado on Sunday afternoon. Brady Singer will take the mound for the Reds on Friday night and Rhett Lowder will start on Saturday.

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