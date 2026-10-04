3 Underrated Reds Prospects to Keep an Eye on This Offseason

The Cincinnati Reds ended the 2026 season in disappointing fashion. After the first month of the season, they never posed a serious threat for the postseason. They have a few great players on their team, like Elly De La Cruz, Sal Stewart, and Chase Burns.

In the farm system, they have a few talented prospects at the top of their minor leagues, but the depth is a bit questionable. As the offseason gets rolling, there are a few very underrated prospects to keep an eye on.

Which underrated players should Reds fans watch this offseason?

INF Angel Salio

Jun 24, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A Reds on field hat is seen on the dugout steps during the game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds have a few young prospects in the minor leagues who could make waves this offseason. 18-year-old infield prospect Angel Salio has all the tools to be a weapon for the Reds down the line. He has solid bat-to-ball skills with the ability to leave the yard on any given swing. Across two years in the Dominican Summer League, he's slashing .328/.417/.491 with an OPS over .900.

Salio has walked 51 times compared to 52 strikeouts. He's also swiped 37 bases, which shows his ability to quickly turn into a five tool player. He needs to continue filling out his frame, as he's only 170 pounds at 6-foot-2, but if he continues building his strength, he could be a weapon when he transfers to baseball in the United States.

RHP Stharlin Torres

Apr 11, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A view of an official Cincinnati Reds hat on the dugout steps during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reds prospect pitcher Stharlin Torres is an interesting name to watch in the lower levels of the minor league system. He's coming off a down year, but he's still only 20 years old and has the tools to develop into an advanced pitcher.

Torres has flashed six distinct pitches, though none of them are outlier options. Still, he commands the zone well, especially considering his age. He doesn't throw hard enough right now to make a big impact in the minor leagues, but that's something that could continue to develop with time and age. Torres needs to take a big jump this offseason.

OF Angel Nuñez

Cincinnati Reds Cactus League spring training hat for the 2026 season at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Angel Nuñez is one of the most intriguing prospects in the entire Reds system. Nuñez, still 17 years old, has the raw tools and athleticism that make him one of the best international free agents from this year's class. But he also has the hit tool and the power to be a weapon for the Reds.

Nuñez slashed .292/.431/.474 in his first year of affiliated baseball. He hit five home runs, two triples, and 12 doubles in 15 games while stealing 24 bases and walking more than he struck out. While doing all this at the plate, he's still seen as a defense-first prospect with one of the best gloves in the entire international free agency class.