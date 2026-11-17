This offseason has the potential to have a lot of fireworks depending on which way it goes. This offseason also has the potential to be one of the most boring winters in recent history if the players are locked out and nothing happens.

For the Cincinnati Reds, they need to make some moves while they have a chance. They need to add to their roster if they want to be taken seriously as a franchise. While they aren't the worst team in the league, they are clearly one of the worst-run teams in baseball. They need to add to the roster, but it seems like they could be leaning toward trading away talent rather than bringing it in.

CBS Sports' Julian McWilliams recently reported that the Reds are willing to discuss trades involving their starting pitching this offseason.

Nick Lodolo, Andrew Abbott Could End Up on the Trade Block

Sep 19, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Reds looked promising just a year ago, making the postseason in 2025 for the first time in five years. The Reds have made it known to other teams that they are willing to discuss their starting pitching," McWilliams wrote.

The two names that come to mind in terms of trade pieces for the Reds are Andrew Abbott and Nick Lodolo. Chase Burns is the team's ace, and he recently inked a massive contract extension, so he should be safe in the Queen City. Hunter Greene is injured and presumably out for the entire 2027 season.

Abbott is coming off a decent season in Cincinnati, but his All-Star campaign in 2025 is why his value could still be decently high. He's under contract for three more seasons, so his value should be solid. But this is a big reason why the Reds shouldn't trade him. He's already proven that he can pitch like an ace. With three years of team control left, the Reds should hold onto him to keep him alongside Burns in their rotation.

Lodolo is a bit more intriguing for Cincinnati. His contract expires after the 2027 season, so he would be a rental for whichever team opts to trade for him. The Reds would need to decide if they were looking to be competitive in 2027. If they are, trading Lodolo wouldn't make sense. The Reds would also need to see if they were interested in signing Lodolo to a new contract. If so, trading him might deter him from that idea next offseason.

Either way, the Reds have a chance to be active in the trade market. Whether they are active is still to be determined.

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