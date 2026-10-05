4 Under the Radar Pitching Prospects to Keep an Eye on in the Cincinnati Reds’ Farm System

If there was one thing that was supposed to be a strength for the Cincinnati Reds going into the 2026 season, it was starting pitching depth. That unfortunately was not the case, as the team dealt with a plethora of injuries to both starters and bullpen arms. With the injuries, it was obvious that there just weren’t enough Major League-ready arms to come up and help out.

With that being said, the Reds do have some exciting young arms in the lower levels of the minor leagues that have the potential to be top-of-the-rotation starters. In Low-A, Iker Redona, Alejandro Rivera, and Ryjeteri Merite won pitcher of the month in the ACL, with Redona winning Pitcher of the Year. The team's second-round pick in the 2025 draft, Aaron Watson, is the Reds' fifth-ranked prospect and looked good in his first professional season.

Aaron Watson Was Admirable in First Professional Season

Mar 5, 2026; Goodyear, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona looks on against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watson was drafted out of high school in 2025. The Reds lured him away from going to the University of Florida. He pitched well in the Complex League, finishing with a 3-2 record and a 3.58 ERA. He struck out 36 and walked just seven batters in 27 2/3 innings. It was more of a struggle once he went to Low-A, posting a 10.45 ERA in 10 1/3 innings. It wasn't due to a severe lack of command; he was just hit a lot. His batting average against in Daytona was .412.

“His demeanor, his composure, the way he looks on the mound, he doesn’t look like (a kid drafted out of high school). It’s an advanced approach in that regard.” Reds vice president of player development Jeremy Ferrell told Charlie Goldsmith.

Watson is still just 19 years old and does not turn 20 until January.

Redona, Merite and Rivera Are Young, Impressive Arms

Mar 10, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Netherlands pitcher Ryjeteri Merite (52) looks on against Israel during first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds acquired Rivera from the Cleveland Guardians in the Nathaniel Lowe trade at the deadline. He was named the ACL Pitcher of the Month in June, going 4-2 with a 2.44 ERA, 70 strikeouts, and a .193 batting average against him. He was promoted to Low-A shortly before being acquired by the Reds. He finished the season with a 6.55 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP in 11 innings in the Reds organization.

Redona was one of the youngest players in the Florida State League when he was promoted toward the end of the season. He won the ACL Pitcher of the Year, going 2-2 with a 2.68 ERA. He has excellent command of the strike zone; he allowed just seven walks in 47 innings, and in 2025 he walked just three batters with a 0.86 ERA in the Dominican Summer League. He struggled once he got to Low-A. In 8 2/3 innings in Low-A, he walked the same number of batters as he did in the ACL and DSL over the last two seasons, with 10, and had a 10.38 ERA with Daytona. He has had a rapid ascension through the Reds farm system in his two seasons with the organization. He doesn't turn 19 until December.

Merite made his 2026 debut pitching for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic. He's a tall, lanky figure on the mound, standing at 6’3”. His fastball averages in the mid-90s and can reach the upper-90s. He's excellent at getting swing and miss; he struck out 90 batters in 54 1/3 innings. According to TJStats, he is in the 99th percentile in extension; think Jacob Misiorowski, and he's in the 87th percentile in Whiff percentage. He is still just 20 years old, not turning 21 until December. The Reds have three young arms that could see a rise through the organization together.