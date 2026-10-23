A Potential Reds Pitching Coach Option Is Off the Board as Cincinnati Continues Its Search

The Cincinnati Reds need a new pitching coach, and one potential fit with a connection to Terry Francona appears to be off the board.

According to MLB.com's Tim Stebbins, Carl Willis will return as Cleveland’s pitching coach in 2027.

Willis made sense as someone to consider because of his history with Francona. The two spent six seasons together in Cleveland, and Willis recently spoke with Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer about that relationship.

“I can truthfully tell you: I'm not saying I would even consider it, but if I were to, he would be the reason,” Willis told Wittenmyer.

That was not a declaration that Willis wanted the job. Wittenmyer’s reporting did not establish that the Reds had interviewed him or made an offer. But his experience and familiarity with Francona made the possibility worth watching.

Reds Still Looking for Johnson's Replacement

Cincinnati Reds pitching coach/director of pitching Derek Johnson (36) wraps up a bullpen session with pitcher Hunter Greene (21) at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds still need to replace Derek Johnson, who took a personal leave of absence in June and will not return next season. Assistant pitching coach Matt Tracy and bullpen coach Oscar Marin have already interviewed for the opening.

Whoever gets the job will have plenty to address.

Chase Burns gave the Reds a bright spot in 2026, but the rotation around him struggled. Nick Krall has already made clear that throwing more strikes needs to be a priority.

“We had 68 more walks and hit-by-pitches to the next-closest [NL] team,” Krall told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. “We’ve gotten a lot out of our pitchers over the last few years, but we need to be able to throw a strike 1.”

Hiring a new coach will not fix everything. The Reds still need to add pitching, and they need better results from the arms already in the organization.

An internal hire could still be the right choice. But if Cincinnati goes that direction, there needs to be a clear plan for what will change. Simply giving someone a new title and expecting different results will not be enough.

This is one of the Reds’ most important decisions of the offseason. They need to get it right.

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