After Dominant Triple-A Season, Edwin Arroyo Feels Ready for MLB Debut

The Cincinnati Reds have promoted top-100 prospect Edwin Arroyo to the big league club on Monday after placing Elly De La Cruz on the 10-day injured list due to hamstring tightness.

Ready To Contribute

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Edwin Arroyo (56) runs drills , Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arroyo was in the midst of a career year in Triple-A this season. In 53 games, the 22-year-old is slashing .323/.383/.562, all career highs in the minor leagues. He has 25 extra-base hits, that is just five away from his season total from 2025, and he even played third base for the first time in his career. Arroyo spoke to reporters pregame on his confidence to contribute with the Reds. Fox19's Joe Danneman shared the clip on Twitter.

"Yeah, I feel good, you know?" Arroyo said when asked about his confidence in his swing. "Trying to be consistent, bring it up here, try to help the team. Um, I'll just do my best, for sure."

Arroyo was the Bats‘ Player of the Month for the month of May. He slashed .356/.393/.1.086 with eight home runs, 17 RBI, and tallied 36 hits.

He's always been classified as a glove-first player through his rise through the minors, dating back to his time in the Mariners organization. This season, his bat has made major strides towards making him ready for this moment. Another key area in his development was becoming more flexible on defense. With shortstop seemingly locked up with Elly De La Cruz there for the foreseeable future, the organization had him play more at second and third base this season.

"I think it was a great opportunity." Arroyo said. "I'm starting today at second, not even at short, so that's the opportunity right there. I feel good playing anywhere. You know, I played some third—first time in my career that I played third. But, uh, excited. That was a good opportunity. I think I did well. So, if they need me there, I'm more than happy to help them."

The Call-Up Story

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Edwin Arroyo (56) hits the ball in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of my favorite parts of prospects reaching the big leagues is hearing how they got the call. Arroyo shared his story pregame with reporters and how he almost missed the phone call.

"Yeah, it was really early in the morning." Arroyo said. "I was a little sleepy, but I’m glad it woke me up. PK called me. I think it was the first time, he was like, 'Well, you want to go to the big leagues, you better answer your phone.' So...Now I'm here now."

Arroyo makes his debut on Monday, batting eighth and playing second base with Matt McLain batting ninth and playing shortstop.