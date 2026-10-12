Alfredo Duno Is Showing Off His Power Before His Winter League Season Even Gets Started

Alfredo Duno isn’t waiting for the Venezuelan Winter League season to begin to show off his power.

The Reds’ top prospect homered in three straight preseason games for Caracas, starting with an intrasquad game before the team hit the road. He followed that with home runs against Zulia on both Saturday and Sunday, starting behind the plate in each game.

The 20-year-old will look to carry that into the regular season when Caracas faces Zulia again in Tuesday night’s opener. The league’s season begins with one game Monday before all teams take the field Tuesday.

“Happy to be here. One of my dreams was to play for Leones del Caracas, and I am here to fulfill it,” Duno told Alexander Mendoza of Presna LVBP.

It’s only the preseason, but Duno is already giving Reds fans another reason to follow him this winter.

A Big Season in the Minors

Jul 12, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; National League catcher Alfredo Duno (16) reacts after flying out against American League in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duno started the season in High-A Dayton where he dominated offensively. The 20-year-old was over two years younger than the average player in High-A and still proceeded to slash .260/.390/.512 with 29 extra-base hits, earning a promotion to Double-A Chattanooga after 65 games.

In Chattanooga, he continued to have success, slashing .322/.406/.488 with 13 extra-base hits in 32 games. Duno has consistently shown a willingness to take a walk, which is impressive for a hitter his age. Even his lowest walk rate, 12.3% at Double-A Chattanooga, was well above average.

For Duno, his bat is the real deal, but it's all about how fast he can develop defensively.

"More athletic than you might think when looking at his strong 6-foot-2 frame, Duno should be able to stick behind the plate, especially if he manages his body well so he can remain agile, and the Reds were happy with his offseason work in this regard," MLB Pipeline wrote. "Combine that with his plus arm strength, hard work in all aspects of his game, including learning English, and he has the makings of a big league starting backstop."

It wouldn't be shocking to see Duno in Cincinnati at some point next season, but 2028 feel more likely.

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