Going into Spring Training, the hope was to have this Reds' rotation headlined by ace Hunter Greene. Nick Lodolo and Andrew Abbott were the next two in line, with Chase Burns, Rhett Lowder, and Brandon Williamson fighting over the final two spots. That all changed when Hunter Greene was shut down with bone chips in his elbow that required surgery, and Nick Lodolo dealt with a blister on his final spring outing. This forced Andrew Abbott to take over the number-one starter role and start on Opening Day.

Not An Ideal Start To The Season

Mar 26, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) walks off the field at the end of the fifth inning in the game against the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Abbott's struggles go back to Spring Training. He gave up a lot of contact; batters hit .359 against him as he allowed 28 hits in 17 2/3 innings. He pitched fairly well on Opening Day, throwing six shutout innings with just one walk allowed and four strikeouts. He struggled over the course of his next few outings.

In his fourth start versus the Angels, he pitched three innings with seven earned runs and eight hits. He allowed eight runs in 8 2/3 innings over his next two starts versus Minnesota and Detroit. On Thursday, he bounced back in a big way. He allowed two runs in six innings, two walks, and five strikeouts. His five strikeouts are his most since April 1 versus the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Reds need Abbott to pitch well to be successful this season. The 2025 All-Star has not looked like the pitcher he has typically been through the first three years of his career. Thursday's outing may be a step in the right direction towards getting back on track.

"Vindication," Abbott told Jeremy Rauch following his outing versus Colorado. "Hard work, keep going, ride the wave. It wasn't what I wanted to be earlier, but I'm the only one who can change that, so just put your head down and keep working. I know how I got here, and we just went back to the roots and were able to pitch out of big spots and make pitches when I needed to. One mistake in the game today, but I'll take six and two every time."

Getting Close To Full Strength

Sep 19, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches against the Chicago Cubs in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Nick Lodolo is close to making his season debut. He pitched in a rehab assignment last week and pitched five shutout innings with seven strikeouts and no walks. He is scheduled to throw another rehab start with Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

Hunter Greene is potentially ahead of schedule with his recovery. He is anticipated to throw a bullpen session in about three weeks. If everything goes right, he could see a return sometime in July.

Abbott is the key to the Reds’ success in the rotation right now. Chase Burns and Rhett Lowder have both pitched fantastically this season, but with Abbott facing other teams’ number-one starters, he needs to be able to limit opponents’ lineups to a minimum since scoring will be at a premium. Lodolo's return can take some pressure off Abbott and the other starters. If Abbott can look more like the pitcher the Reds saw on Thursday, the team will be in a good spot once the rotation is back at full strength.

The Reds finished April with a record of 20-11, their best start to a season since 2006 and the most wins in franchise history before May.