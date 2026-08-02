Andrew Abbott Struggles in the Rain, Reds Fall to Pirates 4-1

Saturday night's game started in the pouring rain and the rain would have a big effect on the final score.

The Pirates beat the Reds 4-1 on Saturday night after. Let's take a look at our takeaways:

Andrew Abbott Struggled in the Rain

Andrew Abbott got through the first two innings, but needed 43 pitches to get through the third. At one point in the inning, he threw 12 of 15 pitches for balls and walked two runs in. He ended up holding the Pirates to three runs that inning and that is all he would surrender on the night.

Reds manager Terry Francona spoke about Abbott's third inning and the 43 pitches he threw.

"Yeah, that's a lot," Francona said. "That can really mess you up. It's hard to retain your stuff, but he gave us two more and that was really big."

Abbott gave up three runs on three hits, but walks would haunt. He walked five batters and struck out one. The left-hander threw just 52 of his 98 pitches for strikes.

Offense Goes Silent

Jul 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino (35) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the fourth inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds had just three hits all night long. Their lone run came in the bottom of the fifth inning when Jose Trevino went oppo taco for his fourth home run of the season. Trevino has been performing well at the dish.

Nathaniel Lowe added a single and Eugenio Suarez had a double, but that was hit for Cincinnati's bats.

Reds manager Terry Francona praised Pittsburgh's pitching staff on Saturday night.

"He's (Ashcraft) got a fabulous arm," Francona said. I actually thought the rain might help us because it got him out of there. But, Mlodzinski, he's done that for them. He did that the other day, three innings. He's pretty good for them in that role."

Up Next

dJul 28, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns walks to the dugout after the final out of the second inning, during the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds will turn to Chase Burns in the series finale on Sunday. Burns is 12-1 with an ERA of 2.40, but is coming off one of the worst starts of the season against the Cleveland Guardians.

For the Pirates, it'll be Mitch Keller on the mound. Keller is 6-7 with a 4.83 ERA on the season.

The pitching matchup appears to favor the Reds, but that's why the games are played. They'll still have to earn it on the field, and their offense will need to show up after a quiet performance on Saturday night. Sunday's series finale is scheduled to begin at 1:40 p.m. ET.