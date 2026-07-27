Astros Called 'Perfect Fit' In Trade Deadline Deal for Reds Breakout Outfielder

The Cincinnati Reds will likely be sellers at the trade deadline this season, but it's unclear who they could look to move on from.

On one hand, the Reds could be conservative and trade players on expiring contracts like Tyler Stephenson and Brady Singer. On the other hand, they could look to maximize the value from players like JJ Bleday and Spencer Steer by trading them before they're on expiring contracts.

Bleday in particular could be an intriguing trade candidate.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden recently listed the Houston Astros as the best fit in a potential trade for Bleday this season.

Astros Could be a Fit for a JJ Bleday Trade

Jul 11, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder JJ Bleday (22) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Astros have been looking for a left-handed hitting outfielder all season," Bowden wrote. "It’s hard to find an elite one, but Bleday might satisfy their need without requiring the Astros to give up too much to acquire him. After a down season last year, Bleday has his OPS back above .800 and is nearing his career high (20) in home runs."

The Astros would be the perfect fit for Bleday if the Reds opted to trade him. They desperatelu need an impact lefty to slot into the middle of their lineup alongside slugger Yordan Alvarez. Adding an impact outfielder like Bleday, who also has additional years of team control, would make perfect sense for Houston. This is the kind of move that wouldn't break the bank, but would certainly make the Astros a better team.

While the Reds could get a decent bit of value from Bleday by trading him at his highest value, it wouldn't be wise to do so.

Reds Shouldn't Look to Trade JJ Bleday This Year

Jul 10, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder JJ Bleday (22) breaks his bat on a hit in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds aren't in a position to need to rebuild their entire roster right now. They have some talent, but the season hasn't gone to plan. As a result, the Reds are in a better position to rebuild their roster by trading away expirign contracts rather than blowing up the entire roster by trading a controllable asset like Bleday.

The Reds have also struggled with outfield talent and depth over the last few seasons. Steer and Noelvi Marte work as outfielders for the Reds, but they're not even traditional outfielders. They're infielders turned outfielders. Bleday is a true outfielder who fills an impact role for the Reds.

Trading away a valuable asset like Bleday would be a mistake for Cincinnati.

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