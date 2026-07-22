Reds Slugger Quietly Emerging as Potential Trade Chip at Deadline
In this story:
The Cincinnati Reds will likely be sellers at the trade deadline this year, which could come as a shock considering they made the postseason last year and came into this season with a better roster.
But they haven't put the pieces together and, as a result, they sit at the bottom of the National League Central.
The Reds will likely look to cut ties with any expiring contracts if they can land a solid return of prospects. Brady Singer, Eugenio Suárez, and Tyler Stephenson all make sense as trade chips. But there's also a chance the Reds cut ties with controllable players if the price is right.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently listed JJ Bleday as one of the top trade chips in MLB who's under team control beyond this season. Bleday has two years of arbitration left on his contract beyond this year.
Reds Could Trade JJ Bleday Despite His Team Control
"The Reds signed Bleday to a one-year, $1.4 million deal during the offseason after he was non-tendered by the Athletics, and after starting the season at Triple-A, he joined the roster at the end of April and promptly won NL Player of the Month in May," Reuter wrote. "He is best used as a platoon player against right-handed pitching, and will be the cheapest power bat on the market."
Bleday has been one of the Reds' better players this season, and he's under affordable team control for the next two years. The Reds are incredibly shallow with outfield depth right now, too, which means a trade that sends Bleday to a new team would cripple one of the Reds' biggest weaknesses even more. Keeping Bleday as a piece of the puzzle would make more sense than dumping him off for a prospect.
But if there's a team around the league that's willing to overpay for Bleday because of his production this year and the team control left on his contract, the Reds should listen to offers. If a team is willing to overpay, Bleday shouldn't be untouchable. But he certainly shouldn't be aggressively shopped in an attempt to blow up the roster.
The Reds have some tough decisions to make. What they do with Bleday is going to be one of the toughest decisions of the next two weeks.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds On SI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.Follow zpretzel