Tyler Stephenson's Trade Stock Receives Boost After Latest Deadline Rumor

The Cincinnati Reds have a chance to be very aggressive at the trade deadline, but it might not be in the way that fans expected at the start of the season.

After making the postseason last year, the Reds have struggled for the last few months in 2026. They're quite a ways under .500 right now and sit near the bottom of the standings in the National League. There's still a shot for them to make the postseason, but it's not a good chance at this point.

With that in mind, the Reds could be sellers at the trade deadline and their starting catcher, Tyler Stephenson, makes a lot of sense as a trade candidate.

Reds Could Trade Catcher Tyler Stephenson

Jul 22, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagán (15) shakes hands with catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) following a victory against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stephenson is on an expiring contract, and it doesn't seem like the Reds have put in much effort to sign him to a new deal in the past. With that in mind, it seems like this is going to be his final year in the Queen City.

Stephenson could still be re-signed by the Reds in the offseason even if they opt to trade him before the year ends. His value has gone up over the last few weeks as he continues to put the pieces together on offense.

FanSided's Robert Murray recently reported that the Reds catcher is one of the names to watch on the trade market while also stating that Shea Langeliers, Adley Rutschman, and Hunter Goodman are unlikely to be traded.

Tyler Stephenson Might Be The Best Catcher Available

Jul 11, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pinch hitter Tyler Stephenson (37) hits a single in the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The current expectation is that star catchers Shea Langeliers, Adley Rutschman and Hunter Goodman are unlikely to be traded," Murray wrote. "Ryan Jeffers of the Minnesota Twins remains a player of interest across the league, and rival executives are monitoring it. Others who could be available include the Twins’ Victor Caratini and Reds’ Tyler Stephenson, among others."

Langeliers, Rutschman, and Goodman are the clear top catchers who have been discussed on the trade block this year, but if they're unavailable, Stephenson is going to quickly become a premium name to watch.

There are plenty of teams looking to add a catcher, which could increase his value even more. The New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and Chicago White Sox have all been mentioned as potential suitors for trade candidate catchers this season.

Only time will tell what the Reds will opt to do.

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