Barry Larkin Questions Reds’ Commitment to Struggling Infielder

The Reds won two out of three versus the Houston Astros over the weekend, but their offense has struggled the majority of the season.

In Sunday's 5-0 win over Houston, Reds broadcaster Barry Larkin questioned the decision to continue to play third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes.

“I don’t know if you can be a team like the Reds that have had the troubles they’ve had offensively and continue to run a guy out there that has not hit better than .130," Larkin said.

"Great defensively, but certainly you've got to contribute on the offensive end. There are players in the minor leagues that are tearing it up. Is this team going to make a move to get some of those guys up there and put them in the lineup?"

While I am shocked Larkin said that on air, he makes a great point. Hayes went 1-4 on Sunday and is hitting just .133 with an OPS of .414. Regardless of how good your defense is, that simply isn't going to cut it offensively, especially because third base is more of an offensive position.

Who are the Options Larkin is Referring to?

One option is to simply move guys around who are already on the roster. The Reds could play Sal Stewart more at third base, play Steer at first base, and have Benson, Bleday, and Friedl in the outfield.

On Sunday, Terry Francona put Will Benson in the leadoff spot on a day when TJ Friedl wasn't in the lineup.

"Well, he'll take a walk," Francona told Mike Petgraglia. "If you don't throw him a strike, he'll take a walk. And because we have (Dane) Myers, if they decide to (throw a lefty), we can do something different, if we want," Francona explained when talking about Benson in the leadoff spot."

Another option is to call up infielder Edwin Arroyo from Triple-A Louisville. The Reds have played Arroyo all around the infield with the Bats this season. He's seen time at second base, shortstop, and third base. Arroyo is a switch-hitter and is red hot at the plate with Louisville. He went 0-4 on Sunday, but is hitting .338 with .979 and already has seven home runs on the season.

Arroyo played all of last year after missing the 2024 season due to a shoulder injury sustained in Spring Training. It feel's like the pop in his bat is finally starting to return.

“I think everyone knew, Edwin included, that it may take a bit of time for all of the strength to come back,” Reds vice president of player development Jeremy Farrell told Baseball America's Doug Grey, “and he’s in a good spot right now.”

It will be interesting to see how long the Reds continue to stick by Hayes.