Firing on All Cylinders, Reds Take Series Against Astros in 5-0 Mother's Day Win
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The Cincinnati Reds ended their eight-game losing streak on Saturday with a win over the Houston Astros. That left the door open for the Reds to potentially win their first series in the month of May on Sunday. Plus, you have to win on Mother's Day in front of the home crowd, right?
The Reds got the memo and sent the crowd home happy with their first series win of the month, beating the Astros 5-0. Let's take a closer look at how they got it done.
Firepower
All the talk going into Sunday's game was the lineup changes manager Terry Francona made. Sunday's lineup featured Will Benson and Spencer Steer at the top, batting first and second. Benson worked counts while Steer sent one over the fence. I think it's safe to say this lineup may get another chance when the team is back in action on Tuesday.
It wasn't just a "shakeup" that got the Reds rolling in Sunday's win. Elly De La Cruz, Sal Stewart, and JJ Bleday flexed their muscles in the meat of the lineup. Bleday's triple that scored De La Cruz and Stewart in the bottom of the fourth gave the Reds a lead they would never give up.
Building On Performances
Andrew Abbott's shaky start to the 2026 season seems to be a thing of the past. In Abbott's last two starts, the former all-star allowed just two runs. On Sunday, he didn't allow any runs after six innings of work.
Abbott finished his day with five strikeouts, allowed three hits, and only walked one. A very impressive start that will continue to build his confidence.
With Nick Lodolo's recent return, Hunter Greene's potential return soon, and Chase Burns looking like an ace, it seems this starting rotation could be something the rest of the league will fear.
Well Deserved Day Off
A tough road trip bled into a home series where the Reds found confidence in every aspect of the game. Monday is a much-needed day off before the team welcomes the Washington Nationals into town.
Help On The Way?
While a win is a great way to celebrate Mother's Day, there are still issues that need to be ironed out within the roster. Could the organization make the move for Edwin Arroyo to be on the roster this coming week? Arroyo has been on fire in Louisville, and it feels like it's just a matter of time before he is in Cincinnati. But where he will play is yet to be determined.
It's another "good" problem for this team to have.
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Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering the Reds, Tyler spent time covering the NFL for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93