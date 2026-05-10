Firing on All Cylinders, Reds Take Series Against Astros in 5-0 Mother's Day Win

The Cincinnati Reds ended their eight-game losing streak on Saturday with a win over the Houston Astros. That left the door open for the Reds to potentially win their first series in the month of May on Sunday. Plus, you have to win on Mother's Day in front of the home crowd, right?

The Reds got the memo and sent the crowd home happy with their first series win of the month, beating the Astros 5-0. Let's take a closer look at how they got it done.

Firepower

May 10, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Sal Stewart (27) scores a run against the Houston Astros in the fourth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

All the talk going into Sunday's game was the lineup changes manager Terry Francona made. Sunday's lineup featured Will Benson and Spencer Steer at the top, batting first and second. Benson worked counts while Steer sent one over the fence. I think it's safe to say this lineup may get another chance when the team is back in action on Tuesday.

It wasn't just a "shakeup" that got the Reds rolling in Sunday's win. Elly De La Cruz, Sal Stewart, and JJ Bleday flexed their muscles in the meat of the lineup. Bleday's triple that scored De La Cruz and Stewart in the bottom of the fourth gave the Reds a lead they would never give up.

Building On Performances

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, April 30, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Andrew Abbott's shaky start to the 2026 season seems to be a thing of the past. In Abbott's last two starts, the former all-star allowed just two runs. On Sunday, he didn't allow any runs after six innings of work.

Abbott finished his day with five strikeouts, allowed three hits, and only walked one. A very impressive start that will continue to build his confidence.

With Nick Lodolo's recent return, Hunter Greene's potential return soon, and Chase Burns looking like an ace, it seems this starting rotation could be something the rest of the league will fear.

Well Deserved Day Off

May 10, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder JJ Bleday (22) slides safely into third base after hitting a two-run triple against the Houston Astros in the fourth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

A tough road trip bled into a home series where the Reds found confidence in every aspect of the game. Monday is a much-needed day off before the team welcomes the Washington Nationals into town.

Help On The Way?

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Edwin Arroyo (56) hits the ball in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While a win is a great way to celebrate Mother's Day, there are still issues that need to be ironed out within the roster. Could the organization make the move for Edwin Arroyo to be on the roster this coming week? Arroyo has been on fire in Louisville, and it feels like it's just a matter of time before he is in Cincinnati. But where he will play is yet to be determined.

It's another "good" problem for this team to have.