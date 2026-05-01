The Cincinnati Reds defeated the Colorado Rockies 6-4 yesterday to take two out of three games in the series. The Reds will now take a 20-11 record into a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. The Pirates bring a 16-16 record into the series despite sitting in fifth place in the NL Central.

The upcoming series will be the second series of the season between the two sides. Pittsburgh took two games out of three against the Reds back in March, including back-to-back 8-3 wins.

Reds Will Avoid Facing Paul Skenes in Upcoming Series

Apr 30, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) walks in from the bullpen to pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Reds are expected to start Brady Singer in game one of the series. Singer is 2-1 so far this season with a 4.97 ERA. Singer has accumulated 19 K’s in 29 innings of work this year. The Reds lucked out in their upcoming series against the Pirates, as Pittsburgh pitcher Paul Skenes pitched yesterday against the Cardinals and is not expected to pitch in the next three games.

The Pirates are expected to start Mitch Keller in game one of the series against the Reds. Keller, like Singer, has a 2-1 record. Keller boasts a 3.18 ERA and has struck out 25 batters in 34 innings of work.

Pittsburgh Ranks Ahead of Reds in Key Metrics

Apr 30, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) runs the bases on his way to scoring a run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates have a .244 team batting average and are a threat on the base paths, as they've stolen 29 bases. Pittsburgh has a .326 OBP compared to the Reds' .311.

Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder Will Look to Keep Successful Season Going

Apr 26, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) prepares to pitch in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Reds are scheduled to start Rhett Lowder in game two of the upcoming series against the Pirates. Lowder has had a good start to his 2026 season, owning a 3-1 record and a 3.18 ERA. Lowder has logged 25 strikeouts in 34 innings of work. Lowder threw five innings in his last outing against the Tigers, striking out seven and allowing just two earned runs while scattering six hits.

Lowder is scheduled to go up against Pirates pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski in game two. Mlodzinski holds a 1-2 record with a 4.13 ERA. Mlodzinski has been a strikeout machine this season, with 30 K’s to his name in just 28.1 innings of work.

The Reds can do themselves a huge favor this weekend by taking two out of three against Pittsburgh, as the Pirates are 4.5 games behind them in the NL Central.

The Reds will begin their series against the Pirates tonight at 6:45 P.M. The game can be watched on Apple TV.