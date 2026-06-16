Chase Burns Earns Respect From Juan Soto in Reds' 12-0 Win Over the Mets

The Cincinnati Reds' 2026 campaign has turned into a story that this entire fan base is tired of seeing. It's a team that may have played themselves out of important baseball before even arriving at the All-Star break.

Even though the Reds are going through dark times, getting the chance to see starting pitcher Chase Burns take the mound has been a treat. On Monday night, fans were given that treat as Burns delivered five dominant innings as the Reds went on to win the opening game in the series with the New York Mets 12-0.

Burns has been pitching at an elite level this season and really got a test when Mets slugger Juan Soto came to the plate in the top of the first inning. Soto wanted to test the young flamethrower, and that test would backfire on the Mets star. Although it was a moment where Burns earned the respect of one of the best hitters in the game.

Tip Of The Cap

Juan Soto steps out on Chase Burns...



And then Burns manhandles him. pic.twitter.com/4wXgaULMEB — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 15, 2026

In Soto's first plate appearance, the Mets' powerful left-handed slugger tried to play some mind games with Burns. Those mind games turned into Burns sitting Soto down with some sweet heat and a slider that had Soto chasing in the dirt.

At the end of the at-bat, it appeared that Soto tipped his helmet and gave a little smile to Burns. That's the kind of competition that makes baseball so great.

Burns would meet Soto just one more time on Monday night. That at-bat resulted in a walk during the fourth inning that the Reds starter would have loved to have back. After the game, Burns talked about the walk to Soto with the media.

Jun 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches against the New York Mets in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

“It’s not a good situation to be in. He can get you at any moment, like I said earlier, just bearing down and executing pitches," Burns said in a clip shared by Chatterbox Sports.

Respect is earned in the game of baseball, and Soto earned his a long time ago. Now, it seems that Burns is getting his flowers from those who are considered the best in the game.

It was great to see the Reds get such an impressive win on Monday night. It's also great to see the growth of Burns this season. The Reds don't have a potential All-Star in Burns; he is already one. The future of the starting rotation starts and ends with #26.