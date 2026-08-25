It’s Time for the Reds to Make an Unpopular Decision With One of Their Young Stars

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns has been phenomenal this season, but lately, there have been some signs that he may be starting to wear down. Whether that’s because he’s already reached a career high in innings or something else, it’s impossible to know. Either way, the Reds have reached the point where it’s time to shut Burns down for the season.

Burns threw just 64 pitches on Monday night in the Reds' 5-0 loss to the Giants. He got hit hard, allowing five runs on nine hits. He walked a batter and struck out five. It was the first time all season long he didn't make it through five innings.

Why the Reds Should Shut Burns Down

Aug 24, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) walks off after being relieved during the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burns is already at 139 2/3 innings this season, well beyond his previous career high of 103 1/3 innings last year. As the user RedsInFour pointed out on X, using the traditional method of increasing a young pitcher’s workload by roughly 25 percent each season would have put Burns around 130 innings this year. He’s already surpassed that mark, and shutting him down now would still put him on track for around 174 innings next season using that same approach.

While there is no exact science on how to keep pitchers healthy, in this instance, it feels better to be safe than sorry.

The Reds are out of the playoff race and there's no reason to risk a major arm injury in a September game that doesn't matter.

Terry Francona Provides Update on Michael Toglia

Aug 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Michael Toglia (48) leaves the trainer after diving foe a ball against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Toglia thought he had avoided the worst-case scenario when he made a diving catch against the Diamondbacks over the weekend. He thought it was simply a dislocated right shoulder and thought there was even a chance he could avoid the injured list.

However, on Monday, the Reds announced Toglia would have season ending surgery.

"He had a labrum tear," Francona told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "That kid, he swore he was going to play. When I saw him in the trainer’s room the next day, he was trying to do stuff. That’s pretty amazing to me.”

The Reds signed Toglia to a minor-league deal in the offseason. He played well for Triple-A Louisville before hitting .115 in 10 games with the Reds.

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