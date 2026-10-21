Cincinnati Radio Host Calls for Reds to Trade Elly De La Cruz Rather Than Build Around Him

Should the Cincinnati Reds trade Elly De La Cruz? Local radio host Lance McAlister believes it is time for the organization to consider moving its biggest star.

McAlister shared his thoughts on X, arguing that the Reds should trade De La Cruz while they can still get the biggest return.

"Deal Elly." McAlister wrote. "Start working to give your fans a winner. The Reds won't be in a position to win with Elly in 2027 or 2028. They won't be able to keep him when he reaches free agency after 2029. Paying Elly $50M-$60M-$70M a year won't work. The sooner they trade Elly, the more they can get for Elly."

That is a tough message for a fan base that wants a reason to believe this team can win. De La Cruz is supposed to be one of the biggest reasons for that belief. Now, McAlister and others are making the argument that trading him could be the organization's best path forward.

It certainly makes sense. If the Reds don't believe they can sign De La Cruz to an extension, and they don't believe they can build a winning team around him in the next two years, moving him with more years of team control could bring back a better package.

Should Reds Fans Accept Another Rebuild?

Sep 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) smiles as he comes off the field against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But that raises a much bigger question. Why should fans accept that the Reds can't win with him in 2027 or 2028?

Those should be seasons the organization is doing everything it can to take advantage of. Having a player like De La Cruz should give the Reds a reason to invest in the roster and fix the problems around him. It should not automatically start a countdown to when they trade him.

The Reds cannot keep asking fans to wait for the next group of young players. At some point, they need to build a team that can win year after year, not just put together one good season.

Trading De La Cruz could bring back a lot of talent. That does not mean it would bring back a winner. The Reds would still have to develop those players and spend money to fill the remaining holes.

If they cannot do those things with De La Cruz on the roster, why should fans trust that they will do them after trading him?

McAlister's argument is understandable if you believe the Reds will not do what is necessary to contend before De La Cruz reaches free agency. But that says more about the organization than it does about Elly.

There may come a point when trading De La Cruz becomes the right baseball move. But knowing how much this ownership group cares about its image, fans should expect the Reds to make a real effort to build around him before being asked to buy into another rebuild.