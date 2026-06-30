Cincinnati Reds Already Have Next Slugger Emerging Before Their Eyes

The Cincinnati Reds are in the middle of a very up-and-down year this season. They've had highs as high as being one of the best teams in the game. But their lows have seen them plummet to the bottom of the National League Central standings.

As of now, the present-day team in Cincinnati is very questionable. It's unclear if they're going to buy or rebuild at the trade deadline. With this decision looming over the team like a dark cloud, the Reds need their prospects to begin showing signs of stardom.

Thomas Nestico of TJStats recently listed Reds prospect Carter Graham as one of the hottest prospects in the game right now after the youngster slugged five home runs and 10 extra-base hits in a two-week span.

Carter Graham is Having a Big Year in the Minor Leagues

Daytona Tortugas first baseman Carter Graham (8) and pitcher Gabriel Aguilera (21) make the play on a Palm Beach Cardinals runner during the first game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach. | David TuckerNews-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Carter Graham has had a substantial leap in production this season with a 1.064 OPS and 17 HR. While this looks great on the surface, his underlying numbers fully back up his results. He is making contact at an above average clip while showcasing plus power metrics and stable patience," Nestico wrote. "I would be a lot more excited about these gains if it was not for the fact that this is Graham’s 3rd Hi-A stint of his career. Graham is punching below his weight class right now, but the tools seem to have improved dramatically and should be put to the test in AA soon."

There are a lot of question marks around Graham as a prospect. He's had strikeout issues in the past, which have limited him from reaching his full potential.

But he's striking out less than 20 percent of the time this season. The slugger has been a lot more selective at the plate, which has seen his walks tick up and his strikeouts plummet. When he is swinging, he's swinging at good pitches to hit, which has allowed him to produce a lot of runs via the home run.

Graham already has 17 home runs this season after totaling 17 combined across the 2024 and 2025 seasons. He's pulling the ball in the air as much as any prospect in the Reds system, which has allowed the home runs to tick up. He's certainly a prospect to keep an eye on.

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