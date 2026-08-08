Reds Utility Star Spencer Steer Recognized With Prestigious MLB Honor
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The Cincinnati Reds have been looking like a completely different team since season play resumed after the MLB All-Star break.
While the team has been dealing with one injury after another, it's not out of the realm of possibility for the Reds to somehow sneak into the postseason once again this year.
One of the important players on the injured list for the Reds right now is utility man Spencer Steer. No matter where he is asked to play, Steer gives his all and is an important part of this franchise.
On Friday, the Reds shared on their official X account that Steer has received an incredible honor amongst his peers.
Ultimate Baseball Guy
The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association has announced Steer as the winner of the Hustle & Heart Award.
According to the official MLB website, the award is voted on by current players and alumni and is given to an active player who demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit, and traditions of the game.
If you were to describe one player on the Reds' roster who fits the description of this award, it would have to be Steer.
The beloved Reds star will play any position in the outfield, third base, second base, or first base. If manager Terry Francona asked him to pitch or catch, Steer would give it all he has.
Terribly Missed
Steer suffered a right wrist sprain back in late July that sent him to the injured list. The recent update is that Steer will have his wrist re-evaluated on August 10th.
Before his recent stint on the injured list, Steer was batting .238 with an OPS of .739. The numbers are not why Steer is in the spotlight. It's his approach to the game that is and should be celebrated.
Steer's injury also came at a very strange time for the Reds. As the trade deadline was approaching, many felt Steer would be a name to watch for the franchise. However, his wrist injury put him on the shelf and shut down any potential moves the team may have made.
It's really hard to see a reality where the current Reds roster can make a postseason run. The starting pitching staff has been decimated, and it is uncertain if Steer can even return this season.
Coming into Saturday's game with the Washington Nationals, the Reds are five games out of the last Wild Card spot in the National League. Maybe if the team gets a good report on Steer, the hope meter will rise for those playoff dreams.
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Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering the Reds, Tyler spent time covering the NFL for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93