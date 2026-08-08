Reds Announce Waiver Acquisition Has Reported to Active Roster

The Cincinnati Reds dropped game one of their series with the Washington Nationals on Friday night with a score of 5-3.

It was one of those games that felt like a long shot before the first pitch was even thrown. After the news of Hunter Greene's latest injury during the previous series against the Athletics, the Reds had to shuffle their starting rotation, leaving Friday's game to be a bullpen game.

While the bullpen has looked a lot better since play resumed after the All-Star break, the unit couldn't come together to steal one in Nationals Park. On Saturday, the Reds announced some changes to their roster prior to game two of the series.

A New Arm

Jul 25, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio (97) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The team announced that Friday's starter, Chase Petty, is being optioned to AAA Louisville, and recently acquired right-hander Ron Marinaccio has reported to the active roster.

Petty's start on Friday was short-lived. After 1.2 innings of work, manager Terry Francona went with Julian Garcia to replace Petty. Petty allowed two earned runs in his short stint on the mound.

A closer look at Marinaccio, the former Pittsburgh Pirates reliever was designated for assignment by the franchise on August 3rd.

The fifth-year veteran has played for the Pirates and the San Diego Padres this season. Marinaccio is looking to find his permanent home with the Reds this season.

In his last five appearances for the Pirates, Marinaccio pitched 6.1 innings, allowing just two earned runs.

Jul 12, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Ron Marinaccio (97) delivers during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds definitely could use a trusted arm out of the bullpen for the rest of the season. It doesn't make sense given the current shape of the roster, but the Reds are just five games out of the final Wild Card spot in the National League.

The addition of Marinaccio may not be a needle mover, but it could be one of those quiet moves that turns into a piece of a unit that is still looking to prove everyone wrong.

Fans remove their shirts as they enter the newly introduced “Tarps Off” section in sections 401-406 during the eighth inning of the MLB National League Central game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. The Reds dropped the series with a 2-0 loss to the Brewers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bringing in Marinaccio isn't a flashy move, which has been the kind of move expected from this front office.

With the team not being as active at the trade deadline as some hoped, fans will get their first glimpse at one of the additions made by the front office very soon, with Marinaccio now with the team.

The old cliché of attacking each day one at a time is what these Reds will need to do in order to keep those longshot playoff dreams alive.