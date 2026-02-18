The Brewers have been the Reds' Achilles heel in the NL Central for the better part of a decade.

Dating back to 2018, Cincinnati has posted a 47-78 record against Milwaukee. That's a win percentage of about .376.

If the Reds are going to change the trajectory of the division race this year, reversing that trend is non-negotiable.

In order for that to happen, they must make improvements in areas that have separated the two clubs in recent seasons.

Take Advantage of the Brewers' Mistakes

Sep 28, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackson Chourio (11) talks to Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) after hitting a double in the third inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Milwaukee has built its recent division success on limiting self-inflicted damage.

The Brewers' team fielding percentage in the 2025 regular season was around .982, good for ninth in the league. They excelled at forcing opponents to string together quality at-bats and clean innings to win.

If the Reds want to flip the script, they must capitalize when those rare openings appear. Turning walks and errors into runs with timely hitting will be paramount. They cannot afford to come up empty in scoring opportunities against the Brewers.

Turn Young Talent into Consistent Production

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns practices his pitch during the first day of full squad workouts, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | © Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is no secret that the Reds have an abundance of young players who have shown flashes of promise. However, the key is for those flashes to evolve into dependable, game-by-game production.

Highlight reel moments are encouraging, but division races are decided by consistency over six months.

Offensively, that means preventing prolonged slumps, improving situational hitting and finding ways to contribute even on nights when the power isn't there.

On the pitching side, it means working deeper into games, limiting free passes and keeping high-pressure situations under control to protect leads.

All of it hinges on remaining healthy enough to withstand the grind of a 162-game regular season.

If Cincinnati's young core can turn potential into reliability, the gap between promise and contention could become razor thin.

Win in the Margins

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) watches batting practice at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unseating the Brewers from their place atop the division won't just come down to star power. It will come down to execution in the small moments.

As evidenced by their 25-19 record in one-run games a season ago, Milwaukee separated themselves by thriving in tight games. Cincinnati was 23-26 in the same category, so in order to flip the standings this season, it must do the same.

It starts with cleaner play on defense, smarter baserunning decisions and a bullpen capable of locking down late innings.

One-run games, extra innings and high-leverage at-bats can define a division race. If the Reds can find success in those situations with relative consistency, the standings could look very different come late September.