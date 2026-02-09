What the Pirates Marcell Ozuna Signing Means for the Reds in NL Central
In this story:
The Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal with slugger Marcell Ozuna on Monday morning, according to Mike Rodriguez. The deal has a $16 million mutual option for 2027 and a $1.5 million buyout.
What Does This Mean for the Reds?
According to FanGraphs, the Pirates have an 18.6% chance to win the NL Central, while the Reds have just a 9.4% chance to win the division.
While Ozuna had a down year last season, he still had an OPS of .755 and hit 21 home runs. That type of season helps a lot of teams, and it should certainly help the Pirates.
In 2023 and 2024, he had an OPS over .900 with 79 combined home runs. However, if the Pirates ask Ozuna to play the outfield, it could be an adventure. He hasn't played the outfield regularly since 2022, when he had an Outs Above Average of -4. Since then, he's dealt with injuries, which have greatly limited his mobility.
The Pirates have added Ozuna, Ryan O'Hearn, Brandon Lowe, Jose Urquidy, Jake Mangum, Gergory Soto, Mason Montgomery, and Jhostynxon Garcia this offseason. While those names aren't going to blow you away, the Pirates definitely got better this offseason and it'll make the NL Central that much better.
It seems like the Cardinals are resetting in 2026, but the Brewers, Cubs, and Pirates all should be pretty good.
If the Reds want to contend in the division, they're going to have to play fantastic baseball all season long.
Pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training this week.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds
Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season
Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest
Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List
Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster
Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic
Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career
Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer
Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners
One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder
How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans
Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade
Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected
Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season
What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next
Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class
Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4