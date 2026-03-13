4 Players Who Could Replace Caleb Ferguson in Reds Bullpen After Injury News
The Cincinnati Reds have a lot to be excited about this season and that's what the fans should be focusing on because the injury news isn't very promising.
Cincinnati is already going to be without its ace, Hunter Greene, until July as he recovers from arthroscopic surgery in his elbow. On Thursday, they received the crushing news that left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson, who was added this offseason, will begin the year on the injured list.
How could the Reds replace him? They have plenty of internal options to look at.
RHP Tejay Antone
There are few players in the league right now with a more inspiring story than Reds reliever Tejay Antone, who's undergone Tommy John surgery three times. He's hunting a return to the big leagues following this third surgery.
Antone has looked very good this spring. His fastball is back in the mid 90s while the breaking stuff has been as electric as it was before the injuries. Antone knows how to operate at the big-league level already, which makes him a safe pick to join the bullpen.
But he's not on the 40-man roster, so it would take extra maneuvering to get him to Cincinnati. Unlikely right away, but it's not impossible.
RHP Luis Mey
The Reds used Luis Mey at the backend of last season, and he flashed quite a bit of exciting potential.
Mey prevented runs at the big-league level, but he had a very high WHIP and a walk problem. Once the Reds can dial in his command a bit, he's going to be a force to be reckoned with. Cincinnati may want him back in the big leagues to begin the year, despite nine earned runs in four Spring Training innings.
RHP Zach Maxwell
There are few prospect pitchers in baseball who are as dominant as Zach Maxwell is when he's in and around the strike zone.
Maxwell, like Mey, struggles with walks. But he's looked a bit better than Mey this spring, which could give him the edge over his prospect peer. Still, he hasn't been as dominant this spring as he could be.
RHP Kyle Nicolas
The Reds traded for Kyle Nicolas earlier this spring and he's tossed two scoreless innings in spring training. He's likely the favorite to take Ferguson's spot, unless the Reds opt to use Brandon Williamson as a reliever to begin the year.
Nicolas was solid, not great, last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates. His ceiling isn't as high as Mey or Maxwell's, but you know what you're going to get with Nicolas.
