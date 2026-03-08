Cincinnati Reds Insider Shares Surprising Roster Prediction
In this story:
Cincinnati Reds beat writer Mark Sheldon shared his latest roster projection on Saturday and it featured a couple of surprises.
Last Roster Spot
Sheldon has JJ Bleday and Will Benson both making the roster, which means recently signed Nathaniel Lowe would be cut.
While Lowe has less defensive versatility, it feels like Reds manager Terry Francona values experience, which Lowe brings plenty of. The trio of Bleday, Benson, and Lowe have all been fantatic this spring.
Bleday is hitting .353 with two extra-base hits. Benson has cooled down of late and is hitting .235, but has an OPS of .969. Lowe is also hitting .235, but has an OPS of .904.
Usually there is some type of injury that makes these types of decisions easier, but if there isn't, it'll be interesting to see who the Reds pick out of these three.
Hunter Greene's Status
Sheldon says it is unlikely that Greene will be ready for Opening Day, regardless of the results of his his latest tests.
"The big change here is that Hunter Greene is being evaluated for right elbow stiffness," Sheldon wrote. "Regardless of the outcome of tests and a second opinion, it's looking unlikely Greene will be ready to begin the season on time. That leaves three pitchers battling for two spots among Lowder, Burns and Brandon Williamson."
He has Chase Burns and Rhett Lowder rounding out the rotation, both of whom have looked fantstic thus far. This would mean Brandon Williamson would likely start the season with Triple-A Louisville.
Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly
Regardless of which two of Lowder, Burns, and Williamson make the rotation to start the season, it's likely we see all three of them help the Reds at some point this season.
Bullpen Dark Horse
In a big surprise, Sheldon has Tejay Antone and Kyle Nicolas both making the Opening Day roster over the likes of Sam Moll, Connor Phillips, Luis Mey, and Zach Maxwell. While Phillips hasn't looked his best this spring, it would be pretty surprising to see him not make the squad after how well he pitched down the stretch in 2025.
Mey and Maxwell seem destined for Triple-A Louisville with how they've struggled so far.
The Reds have an interesting decision to make when it comes to Sam Moll. They have left-handers Caleb Ferguson and Brock Burke already on the roster, but Moll is out of minor league options. If the Reds designate Moll for assignment, it is almost guaranteed he will be picked up by a team off waivers.
Is it worth losing a pitcher with the upside of Moll when there are plenty of guys with minor league options remaining?
When healthy, Moll has shown he is one of the better left-handed relievers in baseball. I would be surprised if he doesn't find himself on the Opening Day roster when the Reds face the Boston Red Sox on March 26.
You can see Sheldon's full roster projection here.
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4