Terry Francona Reveals Reds' Plan for Hunter Greene After Elbow Injury Concern

The Cincinnati Reds have one of the best pitching staffs in the entire league. In fact, if everything pans out the way that Reds fans believe it will, the Reds could have the best staff in the league.

They have Hunter Greene and Andrew Abbott at the top of the pitching rotation, but Greene was recently hit with the crushing blow that he needs an MRI to figure out his elbow discomfort. Greene has been dealing with discomfort in his throwing elbow since the end of last season.

After a few spring outings, the discomfort became too much to pitch through, causing the Reds to shut him down and send him in for multiple other opinions. Greene has noted that his UCL is intact and undamaged.

Reds manager Terry Francona recently hinted that the Reds will be cautious with Greene.

"He’s just not recovering the way he’s comfortable," Francona said about Greene's injury, per Charlie Goldsmith. "The ball is coming out pretty good. You’re asking a guy to go out there and throw as hard as he can. We need to make sure he’s okay. You pick up your phone every morning and you see some pitcher in a camp (dealing with an elbow injury). It’s a part of throwing a baseball that hard."

Greene throws the ball as hard as practically any starting pitcher in the league. As Francona notes, some elbow discomfort and pain is a result of throwing so hard.

But Francona also noted that they need to make sure he's okay, which is a clear indication that the Reds are going to be cautious. Fortunately, they can afford to be cautious with this specific injury at this specific time.

The Reds have plenty of pitching behind Greene and Abbott. Nick Lodolo is a very reliable lefty in the rotation. Brady Singer put together a huge year last season, too. Behind the top four pitchers is a duo of Wake Forest products, Chase Burns and Rhett Lowder.

With Greene healthy, these two were mixed up in a very competitive roster battle for the final spot in the rotation. Burns is an electric arm with the potential to be an ace as soon as this year. Lowder was incredible in 2024, but missed all of 2025 with injuries of his own.

With these two youngsters in the organization, the Reds can certainly afford to be cautious with Greene. Francona was cautious with Greene's lower body injuries last season. He's already hinting that he's going to be cautious with the elbow, too.

