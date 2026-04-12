Andrew Abbott Struggles: Instant Takeaways From Reds' 9-6 Loss to Angels

The Cincinnati Reds fell to the Los Angeles Angels by a final score of 9 to 6 on Sunday, officially dropping the series to the Angels after losing on Friday night and winning on Saturday. This loss moved the Reds to 9-7 on the season.

Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott was bounced early in the game after allowing a career-high seven earned runs in three innings. These seven runs were enough to hold the lead for Angels ace Jose Soriano, who was magnificent. Soriano held the Reds to two hits over seven scoreless innings while striking out 10 hitters. He's off to an incredible start this year.

Let's dive into our instant takeaways after the disappointing series finale in Cincinnati.

Instant Takeaways

Apr 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) returns to the dugout after checking on center fielder Dane Myers (not pictured) during an injury delay against the Miami Marlins in the ninth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A Day to Forget for Andrew Abbott

When Andrew Abbott pitches, he has the weight of the world on his shoulders, especially early in the year. Early in the season, each team's ace is on the same schedule, so Abbott has been matched up with an ace in each start. That's Garrett Crochet (6 IP, 0ER vs. Reds), Paul Skenes (5 IP, 1 ER vs. Reds), Sandy Alcantara (8 1/3 IP, 2 ER), and now Jose Soriano (7 IP, 0ER vs. Reds). These are tough outings for Abbott to compete with.

But he had the worst outing of his season and potentially his career on Sunday. Abbott allowed eight hits and seven earned runs while striking out one and walking two against the Angels. He missed the zone quite a bit and didn't have his best stuff. These outings are few and far between for Abbott, so it's nothing to seriously worry about, but it's still never good to watch an ace get shelled like this.

The Reds' Offense Rallied, But it Wasn't Enough

As mentioned above, Soriano carved the Reds. They had no answer for the Angels' righty.

But the Reds rallied late in the game behind walks, a wild pitch, a few hits, and a monster Elly De La Cruz home run that brought the game within three runs.

The Reds' offense has been concerning this season. De La Cruz and Sal Stewart have been the only consistent pieces for them so far. Both are hitting right around .300 with their OPS sitting above .900.

The Reds are going to need the rest of their lineup to begin hitting like they're capable of if they're going to compete for a postseason spot.

Sam Moll Has Been Incredible to Begin the Season

There have been question marks surrounding a few pitchers on the Reds' roster this season. Overall, their pitchers have been solid up until the last few games.

But left-handed reliever Sam Moll has stood out in a huge way this season. Moll kicked the season off with six consecutive hitless, scoreless outings. Over the first 6 2/3 innings, he allowed one walk while striking out six hitters. On Friday, he allowed two earned runs on two walks in 1/3 of an inning. But he didn't allow a hit.

On Sunday, he stretched his hitless streak even longer. Moll walked three hitters and allowed an unearned run after a catcher's interference, but he finished his outing without allowing a hit or an earned run over 1 2/3 innings. That's 8 2/3 hitless innings to begin his season.