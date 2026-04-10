Reds Set for Key Home Series Against Angels With Early Momentum on the Line

The Cincinnati Reds will turn their sights towards a three-game homestead against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. The Angels will come to Cincinnati with a 6-7 record and losers of two straight games.

The series against the Angels is a perfect time for the Reds to put together a home-stand winning streak. The Angels have scored two runs in each of their last three games, and they will also be without Jorge Soler, who was suspended in his role in an on-field brawl with Braves pitcher Reynaldo Lopez.

Reds Will Face one of the Best Pitchers in Baseball

Apr 6, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jose Soriano (59) delivers to the plate in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Angels do have one of the best pitchers in baseball set to start against the Reds in the series finale, as it is expected that Jose Soriano will get the start. Soriano has pitched 20 innings while allowing one run and striking out 21. Soriano has a 3-0 record so far this season.

Angels Will Start Series With Bottom of Their Rotation

Apr 4, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jack Kochanowicz (41) throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

While Soriano is capable of giving any batter in the MLB fits, the Reds should be able to take advantage of the other Angels pitchers in games one and two of the series. The expected starters for game one and game two of the series for the Angels are Jack Kochanowicz and George Klassen. Kochanowicz was decent in his last outing against the Mariners, tossing 5.2 scoreless innings while striking out seven.

His first start of the year against the Houston Astros was a different story. Kochanowicz tossed four innings and was in trouble almost immediately, as he allowed five earned runs on four hits and walked five.

George Klassen has pitched just once this season for the Angels, tossing 2.2 innings in relief against the Seattle Mariners last Sunday. Klassen struck out four but also walked five in his outing, while allowing two earned runs.

Reds Should Have the Pitching Advantage in Series

Apr 5, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

If the Reds' bats can produce as they have for much of the season so far, winning two out of three games should be the expectation against an Angels team that started hot but has been on a skid. The Reds should have the advantage on the mound as well, as their expected starters for the three-game series are Chase Burns, Brandon Williamson, and Andrew Abbott.

The Reds will get their series started with the Angels at Great American Ballpark on Friday, and the game can be watched on Apple TV, with a 6:45 P.M. start time.